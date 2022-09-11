News Top Stories

We’ll eliminate B’ Haram by Buhari’s December deadline –Army

The Theater Commander, Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, has assured Nigerians that his troops are determined to meet the President Mohammadu Buhari’s December, deadline of ending Boko Haram insurgency and other crimes in the region. That was as troops killed over 100 insurgents in August to date.

 

Musa, who made the assurance while briefing journalists on the successes of the theatre, which held at the Theatre Headquarters, Maiduguri, during the weekend said: “Just recently, the Commander-in-Chief, President Buhari gave us directive that we should stop Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast before the end of December this year. We are working hard to achieve this mandate. We are determined to meet the deadline.

“The Operation Hadin Kai is here to achieve our mandate of restoring peace back to the Northeast. We will not stop until we achieve that. The Chief of Army Staff and other service Chiefs have been providing the necessary supports, logistics and strategic guidance to achieve that “, the Theater Commander added.

 

On the issue of surrendered Boko Haram, General Musa said for the insurgents that are willing to surrender , they still have the opportunity to do so through the window created by the Federal Government. “You have seen those that surrendered. Nothing happened to them. We have over 79,000 surrendered insurgents and they have been treated fairly. So, I am calling on those still in the bushes to come out and surrender.”

While warning Boko Haram informants and logistic suppliers, the theater Commander said: “I am calling on those providing them with information and logistics to desists, as anybody caught will be treated as Boko Haram, because a friend of thief is also a thief. That is, they will treated as Boko Haram insurgents.”

 

While commending President Buhari, the service Chiefs, Borno State government and other partners for their support, he also commended the media, more especially those in the northeast for their resilience, commitment and professionalism and assured the media of continued partnership.

 

Also speaking, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Major General Shuabu Wahidi, said recently 9 Chibok schools girls were rescued around Bama, Gwoza and Damboa general areas as a result offensive and fire power of the troops.

“We have intensified our offensive both kinetic and non-kinetic, which have resulted into the massive surrendering of the insurgents and paved the way for the escaped of the Chibok girls. Just recently, we rescued nine of them and presented some of them in our last media engagements with you and today we are presenting another three Chibok girls”, he added.

The GOC said the three additional Chibok girls are Falmata Lawan, who was rescued on 30th August, 2022 and was in serial number 3; Asabe Ali rescued on 1st September, 2022, both by the troops of 21 Armoured Brigade, Bama, while Jinja Yama, who was rescued by the 82 Taskforce Brigade, Ngoshe on 2nd September, 2022 was on serial number.”

 

 

