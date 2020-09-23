News

We’ll empower youths in Lagos East, says Abiru

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Lagos East senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Tokunbo Abiru has said that he would give youth empowerment a top priority in the senatorial district if elected in the October 31 by-election.

 

Speaking yesterday in Somolu area of the state when he met with stalwarts and members of the APC in the constituency, Abiru said his candidacy camewithhugeexperiencethat wouldraisethebarof representation in Lagos East.

 

Abiru, who is the immediate past Group Managing Director of Polaris Bank Limited, said he won’t take his September 3 nomination as ruling party’s candidate for granted, adding that he would offer quality representation.

 

He said: “I have seen the energy and industrious personality of our youths. I have put together a comprehensive programme that will duly empower them to be self-dependent and gainfully employed.

 

“I won’t take the aftermath of September 3, 2020 affirmation for granted because it comes with a lot of responsibilities and I want to let you know that I will keep the ideals of the party. “I have no choice than to perform.

 

All my experience will come to bear in the Lagos East. “I will cooperate with other elected officials to bring about dividends of democracy and I will honor the legacy of previous senators from the district.

 

“I am bringing on board quality representation because I am adequately prepared for this role. My experience will speak for me

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari laments slow pace of justice system, seeks reforms

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu and Tunde Oyesina

…proposes 12-month limit for criminal, civil cases CJN: We won’t tolerate court processes’ abuse President Muhammadu Buhari has called for an urgent reform of the justice system, saying the pace at which cases are dispensed with by courts across the country is terribly slow. In tackling the problem, President Buhari suggested a 12-month time limit […]
News Top Stories

Ex-Edo Speaker dies; widow, son kidnapped on way to burial

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman and Muhammad Bashir

It was double misfortune for the family of the former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba after the former legislator died on Saturday morning and his widow, Hasana was kidnapped on the way to bury her late husband.   According to a family source, who did not want his name mentioned, the […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu visits chopper crash scene, promises to rebuild damaged structure

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday visited the scene of the helicopter crash at Opebi for an on-the-spot assessment.   The ill-fated chopper on Friday crashed into a fence in-between two residential buildings. Sanwo-Olu met with some residents of the affected buildings and promised that the state government would bear the cost of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: