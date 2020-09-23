We’ll empower youths in Lagos East, says Abiru

The Lagos East senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Tokunbo Abiru has said that he would give youth empowerment a top priority in the senatorial district if elected in the October 31 by-election.

Speaking yesterday in Somolu area of the state when he met with stalwarts and members of the APC in the constituency, Abiru said his candidacy camewithhugeexperiencethat wouldraisethebarof representation in Lagos East.

Abiru, who is the immediate past Group Managing Director of Polaris Bank Limited, said he won’t take his September 3 nomination as ruling party’s candidate for granted, adding that he would offer quality representation.

He said: “I have seen the energy and industrious personality of our youths. I have put together a comprehensive programme that will duly empower them to be self-dependent and gainfully employed.

“I won’t take the aftermath of September 3, 2020 affirmation for granted because it comes with a lot of responsibilities and I want to let you know that I will keep the ideals of the party. “I have no choice than to perform.

All my experience will come to bear in the Lagos East. “I will cooperate with other elected officials to bring about dividends of democracy and I will honor the legacy of previous senators from the district.

“I am bringing on board quality representation because I am adequately prepared for this role. My experience will speak for me

