We’ll encourage more tourist activities in Kogi – Bello

Muhammad Bashir,

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said his administration will boost the tourism sector to attract investment and create jobs for the people of the state.

Bello stated this in Lokoja on Thursday while speaking at the fourth edition of the Lokoja Boat Regatta organised by the Lokoja Forum of Patriots (LPF).

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Salifu Idachaba, said the state’s vast tourism sites would be developed to enhance the state’s internally generated revenue.

According to him, the present administration has nipped in the board, the aged-long security challenges facing the people of the state.

While congratulating the organisers of the Lokoja Boat Regatta for a successful outing, the governor called on the private sector to come and invest in the state.

He equally promised to encourage cultural activities that would bring positive developments to the state.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Lokoja Government Area, Alhaji Danasabe Mohammed, said the annual festival was already enjoying the support of the Yahaya Bello administration.

