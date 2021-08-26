We’ll ensure all structures in Bauchi’re captured in next census – Commissioner

The National Population Commission (NPC) yesterday said that it would ensure that all structures in Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State are captured before the conduct of the next population and housing census. NPC Federal Commissioner in Bauchi State, Ibrahim Darazo, stated this during an advocacy visit to the Chairman of Bauchi Local Government, Mahmud Babamaji Abubakar, of the demarcation exercise of areas in the local government. He said the demarcation exercise, which would commence on September 4, was the most important aspect aimed at making the census easy and preventing malpractice in the upcoming population and housing enumeration by the commission.
