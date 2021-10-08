News Top Stories

We’ll ensure exhaustive work on 2022 budget –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

…tasks MDAs on accountability, timeliness

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the National Assembly would “ensure exhaustive consideration” of the 2022 Budget and remained committed to the timely passage of the appropriation bill as it did in the last two years. Gbajabiamila noted that the next two to three months will be for the strictest scrutiny of the budget estimates and emphasised that lawmakers would hold government agencies accountable for the previously appropriated funds. In his remarks at the budget presentation before a joint session of the National Assembly, Gbajabiamila recalled that upon inauguration, the 9th Assembly committed itself to pursuing long-awaited and critical reforms to the appropriations process for better delivery on the promise of national development.

“Over the last two budget cycles, by the joint effort of the executive and legislature, we have made significant progress in this regard and achieved reforms that will stand the test of time and count in our favour,” he noted. Gbajabiamila noted that while working to deliver the previous budgets, the lawmakers worked: “Through the day and night, forgoing all other considerations in a joint effort to deliver a national budget that meets the highest expectations of the Nigerian people.

“Therefore, I am confident that the National Assembly will give this appropriation bill the prompt consideration it demands. “However, let me use this opportunity to say to the heads of ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria that the determination of the National Assembly to deliver a timely budget will not derogate from our responsibility to ensure exhaustive consideration of the Bill.

“We will demand a thorough accounting for the funds previously appro-priated, disbursed and expended. And we will take steps to hold to account those who fail to provide the records we need to make informed decisions on the appropriation bill.

This is the responsibility of the National Assembly, and we will live up to it.” The Speaker noted that the reforms introduced by the 9th Assembly in the appropriations process, including establishing a January to December budget cycle, improving oversight procedures, and ensuring greater fidelity to the letter and spirit of our appropriation laws, have led to measurable improvements in public infrastructure, access to education and housing, healthcare and transportation, amongst others. According to him, these improvements have had a positive impact on the lives of millions of Nigerians across the country. He said innovations in technology, the changing nature of global trade, the challenges of cross-border insecurity and the increasing interdependence of nations have continued to “present challenges we must overcome and opportunities we must embrace.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Covid-19 inspired me to set up White Deck Beach Resort -Shadrack Michael

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Shadrack Michael, Managing Director and chairman of White Deck Beach Resort has disclosed how the Covid-19 pandemic inspired him to establish a luxury beach resort in Lagos. The real estate developer, who hails from Agbor in Delta State, shared his experience on how he was stuck in the country due to the travel restrictions and […]
News

Britain’s hotel quarantine booking system crashes after launch

Posted on Author Reporter

    Britain’s new system for booking a room in its mandatory hotel quarantine scheme was on Thursday taken offline shortly after it launched. The government said on Tuesday it will require passengers arriving from countries where worrying coronavirus variants are spreading to pay for 10 days of quarantine in hotels, while rule-breakers will face […]
News Top Stories

Soyinka: FG kidnapped Nnamdi Kanu, his arrest was wrong

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, says Nnamdi Kanu was kidnapped by the Federal Government. Kanu was on Sunday extradited to Nigeria to face trial after he jumped bail and fled the country in 2017. Speaking with BBC Pidgin on Monday, the literary icon said there would be an uproar in the country if the truth of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica