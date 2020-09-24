We’ll ensure independence of Yoruba nation, says Akintoye

…as group begins rally on 6 continents

Determined to ensure that about 55million Yoruba secure independence, leader of Yoruba World Congress (YWC), Professor Adebanji Akintoye, yesterday declared thatthepeopleinYorubaland would attain their freedom without breaching the law of the country or shedding of blood.

The YWC leader said this in Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital during a programme for the celebration of Kiriji War which was waged in some parts of Yorubaland many years ago. He insisted that nothing would stop the liberation of Yoruba from its enemies, urging the youths to be mature and peaceful in the fight for the freedom. Akintoye said “we have been saying we will have a Yoruba nation of our own. Yoruba World Congress is committed to helping Yoruba nation to secure its position in the comity of nations.

“They do say I don’t compromise. It’s not every time. But once we say, we will take a common stance, I don’t know how to betray. We will get Yoruba nation free without violence, but we will not break the laws of Nigeria. If there is anyone who wants to be violent, we will tell them, no.

“If you’re violent and there are dead bodies on the streets, you are circumventing our purpose. We are telling the world that we want our own country. We have the rights to demand our rights. When we launched Amotekun, was there any arrest, violence? If you want to stage a rally, do so. It’s your rights but no violence. “I have passion for the youths. If you don’t have people who can take after you, no matter the amount of wealth you have, it is nothing. These youths are important.

We elders can only guide and lead you. We can write letters but it is you who will do it. It must succeed. Anybody saying contrary, I’m not part of that idea.” “Unlike in the past 30 and 40 years ago, the youths have not been the same again. I graduated from the University College Ibadan in the morning and by evening my wife and I were employed. I can’t do the things I’m doing now if I don’t have the youths around me. We are hurting our future in a very vicious way. Yoruba are 55 million, 74 percent are 40 years and above. They have the authority of the land to say you can’t do it.

Go back home. No violence. Go to market places, mechanic workshop, farmers on their way to the farms. If you can do this, getting our resolve done will not be difficult. “We don’t force our will on people. Explaintothoseorganizations who don’t understand whatyouwant. Yorubawillnot suffer. We are the most populous in Africa. We want to take our own country and begin to build it, nothing more. Also, Diaspora Yoruba coalition, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has insisted that its proposed rally for the sensitisation of Oodua Republic slated for 1st October, 2020, remained sacrosanct, assuring participants of a peaceful rally.

Like this: Like Loading...