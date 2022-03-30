News

We’ll ensure PDP victory in 2023 – Okowa’s campaign secretary

Posted on Author Ola James

The Delta State Organising Secretary of Okowa Campaign Flow, Monday Onowhakpor, has assured that the political pressure group will continue to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP family in every election exercise in the state. According to him, the governor has done extremely well in actualising his campaign promises and also urged him not to relent in his effort to further make Delta the envy of all the states in the federation. Commenting on the recent inauguration of the state executive members and coordinators of the 25 local government areas of Campaign Flow in Asaba, he further assured the peo- ple that the group would ensure victory for PDP in the 2023 general election. Onowhakpor commended the Campaign Flow Director-General and Convener of the inauguration, Dr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno for his untiring effort in ensuring that the group is back stronger to assist the governor and PDP family to achieve their laudable objective at all times. “I am delighted that our workaholic Director-General, Mr. Ofoeyeno and all the members are doing everything humanly possible to make sure that the group always delivers the state to PDP,” he stressed. According to him, the political pressure group had been able to work assiduously without resting on its oars not to give opportunity to other parties in the state to threaten the leading role of the PDP.

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

Governorship primary: Tension in Osun as APC factions lock horns

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

•Police may declare stay-at-home order …trade blame over violence There is palpable tension between two factions jostling for the governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of today’s primaries to pick candidates for the July 16 election on Saturday. Three aspirants will be vying to be candidates of the APC and they […]
News Top Stories

N600m debt: AMCON takes over serving Senator’s assets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwuyem

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over assets belonging to Alhaji Buhari Abdulfatai, Chief Promoter of Abadat Ventures Limited, over an indebtedness of almost N600 million. In a statement, AMCON said its action was in compliance with the ruling of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on March 25, […]
News

Gunmen attack Kabba Correctional Centre with explosives; kill soldier, policeman

Posted on Author Reporter

*Over 250 prisoners escape The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has been briefed by the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, on the unfortunate  attack on Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre, in Kabba, Kogi State, by yet to be identified gunmen. Sola Fasure, Media Adviser to the minister disclosed this in statement. Fasure […]

