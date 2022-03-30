We’ll ensure PDP victory in 2023 – Okowa’s campaign secretary

The Delta State Organising Secretary of Okowa Campaign Flow, Monday Onowhakpor, has assured that the political pressure group will continue to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP family in every election exercise in the state. According to him, the governor has done extremely well in actualising his campaign promises and also urged him not to relent in his effort to further make Delta the envy of all the states in the federation. Commenting on the recent inauguration of the state executive members and coordinators of the 25 local government areas of Campaign Flow in Asaba, he further assured the peo- ple that the group would ensure victory for PDP in the 2023 general election. Onowhakpor commended the Campaign Flow Director-General and Convener of the inauguration, Dr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno for his untiring effort in ensuring that the group is back stronger to assist the governor and PDP family to achieve their laudable objective at all times. “I am delighted that our workaholic Director-General, Mr. Ofoeyeno and all the members are doing everything humanly possible to make sure that the group always delivers the state to PDP,” he stressed. According to him, the political pressure group had been able to work assiduously without resting on its oars not to give opportunity to other parties in the state to threaten the leading role of the PDP.
