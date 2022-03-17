News Top Stories

We’ll explore options to deal with rejected Electoral Act Amendment –Malami

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has indicated that the Presidency would explore all options available to deal with the National Assembly’s refusal to review the recently signed Electoral Act, 2022.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, at the point of signing the bill into law on February 25, requested the National Assembly to take another look at Section 84(12) of the Act and delete it, arguing that its provision is at variance with that of the 1999 Constitution (Amended).

However, responding to questions from State House Correspondents after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Malami said the administration had not taken any position yet on Nationality Assembly’s refusal to revisit the Act.

He said the government has three options available to it following the National Assembly’s turning down of the President’s request including asking again for reconsideration, approaching the court or accepting the law as it is. Malami affirmed that while it is the responsibility of the lawmakers to legislate, if it becomes necessary, the Federal Government will exploit all the options available to it. But he maintained that the government was yet to take a conclusive stand as to what it will do on the matter.

Also speaking of the extradition request by the United States government on DCP Abba Kyari, Malami lamented that there has been a misconception on the issue, arguing that the request is still being processed. He regretted what he called the misunderstanding created around the issue by the media, urging them to get a grip of the facts to avoid creating confusion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Court throws out Oyo APC LG bosses’ case against Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday rejected agitation of former All Progressives Congress (APC) council chairmen towards their dissolution by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, saying that their cause of action was “pre-emptive, premature and speculative and therefore failed to disclose reasonable facts.” The court held that the […]
News

Dogs Have Proven Their Love and Loyalty to Humans for Centuries; It’s Time We Reciprocate the Same — TOTAL K9

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dogs have been man’s faithful companion for thousands of years; it is a beautiful relationship to watch as the loyalty between the two is reciprocated. Canine companions are now part of families, and to be frank, humankind truly needs these furry friends, as demonstrated by Total K9. Total K9 is a professional dog training institute […]
News Top Stories

It’s illegal to pay subsidy with Federation Account funds, says Sanusi

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has reminded the Federal Government that it is illegal to pay petroleum subsidies using funds from the Federation Account. The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor spoke virtually as a panellist on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the just concluded Nigerian Economic Summit held in Abuja. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica