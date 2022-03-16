News

We’ll explore options to deal with rejected Electoral Act Amendment – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has indicated the administration would explore all options available to deal with the National Assembly’s refusal to review the recently signed Electoral Act, 2022.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, at the point of signing the bill into law on February 25, requested the National Assembly to take another look at Section 84(12) of the Act and delete it, arguing that its provision is at variance with that of the 1999 Constitution (Amended).

However, responding to questions from State House Correspondents after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Malami said the administration had not taken any position yet on Nationality Assembly’s refusal to revisit the Act.

He said the government has three options available to it following the National Assembly’s turning down of the President’s request including asking again for reconsideration, approaching the court or accepting the law as it is.

Malami affirmed that while it is the responsibility of the lawmakers to legislate, if it becomes necessary, the Federal Government will exploit all the options available to it.

But he maintained that the government was yet to take a conclusive stand as to what it will do on the matter.

Also speaking of the extradition request by the United States government on DCP Abba Kyari, Malami, lamented that there has been a misconception on the issue, arguing that the request is still being processed.

He regretted what he called the misunderstanding created around the issue by the media, urging them to get a grip of the facts to avoid creating confusion.

 

