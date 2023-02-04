We’ll fix Asaba 2022 medals table if… Dare

The Federal Government has received the report of the Independent Committee set up to review the complaints about the Medal Table at the recently concluded 21st National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Delta 2022’, after an initial review was done. The Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare who received the report in his office in Abuja today stated that the Committee was set up to among others, determine the shortfalls in the computation of the Medal table as well as establish the exact and correct result with a view to putting an end to the complaints surrounding it. Dare who expressed dismay over the level of insinuations and allegations going round attacking the Ministry, its staff and the integrity of the Festival, noted that “there is no system anywhere in the world that is perfect, when issues are raised, the system should be allowed to respond to it accordingly” He explained that the National Sports Festival is borne by the Ministry and as such, if something is wrong with it, the Ministry should be allowed to fix it.

“No one can run the Ministry for us, NSF is borne by the Sports Ministry, if something is wrong with it, we will fix it, we will not be blackmailed into doing it” Dare said The Minister reiterated that ensuring the successful organisation of the biennial National Sports Festival is part of the Ministry’s mandate, thus, it is fully committed to ensuring that every challenge that will work against the goal is tackled headlong.

Dare who described the NSF as the Nigerian Olympics called on those culpable to desist from such acts as the Ministry will take all the administrative steps necessary to ensure that the Festival maintains its credibility, both at the local and international levels While appreciating the Committee for bringing their technical knowhow to bear towards the realization of their mandate, the Minister stated that the Ministry will ensure that the anomalies surrounding the Medal table is fixed accurately, based on the Committee’s recommendation and released to the public as the final result.

