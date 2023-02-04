Sports

We’ll fix Asaba 2022 medals table if… Dare

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government has received the report of the Independent Committee set up to review the complaints about the Medal Table at the recently concluded 21st National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Delta 2022’, after an initial review was done. The Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare who received the report in his office in Abuja today stated that the Committee was set up to among others, determine the shortfalls in the computation of the Medal table as well as establish the exact and correct result with a view to putting an end to the complaints surrounding it. Dare who expressed dismay over the level of insinuations and allegations going round attacking the Ministry, its staff and the integrity of the Festival, noted that “there is no system anywhere in the world that is perfect, when issues are raised, the system should be allowed to respond to it accordingly” He explained that the National Sports Festival is borne by the Ministry and as such, if something is wrong with it, the Ministry should be allowed to fix it.

“No one can run the Ministry for us, NSF is borne by the Sports Ministry, if something is wrong with it, we will fix it, we will not be blackmailed into doing it” Dare said The Minister reiterated that ensuring the successful organisation of the biennial National Sports Festival is part of the Ministry’s mandate, thus, it is fully committed to ensuring that every challenge that will work against the goal is tackled headlong.

Dare who described the NSF as the Nigerian Olympics called on those culpable to desist from such acts as the Ministry will take all the administrative steps necessary to ensure that the Festival maintains its credibility, both at the local and international levels While appreciating the Committee for bringing their technical knowhow to bear towards the realization of their mandate, the Minister stated that the Ministry will ensure that the anomalies surrounding the Medal table is fixed accurately, based on the Committee’s recommendation and released to the public as the final result.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Suzuki partners Abeokuta, Remo marathon races

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Nilayo Sports Management Limited has hit double jackpots after one of the leading automobile companies in the country, Suzuki, officially announced their partnership with two of the organisation’s races, Great Abeokuta 10 KM Road Race and the ValueJet IAU African Championship. The announcement came during a ground breaking event at the automobile firms Lagos office […]
Sports

Victorious D’Tigress back in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  African champions, D’Tigress are back in Nigeria with the most prestigious trophy on the continent. The Nigerian queens defeated Mali 70-59 Sunday night in Yaounde to win the 2021 Afrobasket Women. The feat means they have continued to dominate African basketball winning the 2017, 2019 and 2021 editions without dropping a game. Nigeria had […]
Sports

Injury rules Oshoala out of 2022 WAFCON

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

…as Super Falcons set to redeem image against Botswana Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, has been ruled out of the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco due to injury. The Barcelona Femeni of Spain striker sustained the injury in the team’s 2-1 loss against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Monday. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica