We’ll get Plateau monarch’s killers, says Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has given an assurance that the killers of a traditional ruler, the Acting Gwom Rwey Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, would be arrested and made to face justice. Jang was murdered in his home at Rasat community of Foron in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

Lalong, said in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, that the murderers would not be allowed to go unpunished. The governor, who is also the chairman of Northern Governors Forum, said security agencies in collaboration with local intelligence had launched investigation to arrest the perpetrators and their collaborators. He added: “The local government chairman and heads of security agencies have briefed me on the sad development and the level of investigation so far.

I have repeated my charge to them that the days of unknown gunmen are over in Plateau State as innocent people cannot be killed without anybody being apprehended and put to trial. We are using the concept of community policing to dig into this particular case and see to it that the criminals are arrested. If we do not do so, more criminals will be bold to attack and kill our citizens.” The governor also ap-pealed to citizens across the state to intensify vigilance against criminals bent on rupturing the peace of the state at all costs. Lalong sympathised with the family of the royal father, the people of Barkin Ladi as well as residents of the entire state over the unfortunate incident.

He asked people of the area to cooperate with the local government authority as well as security agencies in not only cracking this case, but also preventing further occurrences. Also, the senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Dung Gyang, has described as inhuman, barbaric and devilish the murder of Jang. Gyang, who is the deputy chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, said in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon. Musa Ashoms, that the murderous act was typical of the serial attacks targeted at traditional rulers in Plateau State for elimination.

