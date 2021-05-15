We’ll help you transit to constitutional order, Buhari assures Chadian leader

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured the President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Derby Itno, of his readiness to assist in his plans to transit to democratic rule within 18 months. The President, who also offered to help stabilize the neighbouring country, gave the assurance yesterday at the Presidential Villa while hosting the Chadian military leader. Marshal Idris Deby Itno, President of the country had died in battle last month, while leading troops to confront insurgents who had come in through Libya.

The country set up the transitional council, headed by the son of the deceased, and a return to democratic order is expected in 18 months. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President remarked that Nigeria and Chad were bound together by culture and geography.

He said “Nigerians know and appreciate the role Chad played in helping us to combat terrorism, and we will continue the collaboration.” Buhari urged the Chadian leader not hesitate in asking him for help in areas he deemed necessary because his late father was his personal friend and a friend to Nigeria adding that Chad has been very steadfast in defending Nigeria. The President assured Mahamat that Nigeria would help strengthen the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), adding; “We will also help you to ensure a smooth transition in 18 months, as you have promised your people.” Itno thanked Nigeria for the solidarity shown after the passage of the former President, noting that the main objective of the Transitional Military Council was the security and cohesion of our country.

