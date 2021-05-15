News

We’ll help you transit to constitutional order, Buhari assures Chadian leader

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured the President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Derby Itno, of his readiness to assist in his plans to transit to democratic rule within 18 months. The President, who also offered to help stabilize the neighbouring country, gave the assurance yesterday at the Presidential Villa while hosting the Chadian military leader. Marshal Idris Deby Itno, President of the country had died in battle last month, while leading troops to confront insurgents who had come in through Libya.

The country set up the transitional council, headed by the son of the deceased, and a return to democratic order is expected in 18 months. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President remarked that Nigeria and Chad were bound together by culture and geography.

He said “Nigerians know and appreciate the role Chad played in helping us to combat terrorism, and we will continue the collaboration.” Buhari urged the Chadian leader not hesitate in asking him for help in areas he deemed necessary because his late father was his personal friend and a friend to Nigeria adding that Chad has been very steadfast in defending Nigeria. The President assured Mahamat that Nigeria would help strengthen the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), adding; “We will also help you to ensure a smooth transition in 18 months, as you have promised your people.” Itno thanked Nigeria for the solidarity shown after the passage of the former President, noting that the main objective of the Transitional Military Council was the security and cohesion of our country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IPMT: FG directs CBN to buy gold from Zamfara miners

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

The Federal Government has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria to henceforth buy gold and other related mined products directly from miners in Zamfara State with a view to sanitising and safeguarding the business in order to boost the nation’s economy. This was disclosed by the Assistant Chief Geologist with the Investment Promotion and Mineral […]
News Top Stories

CBN bans third party forex payments

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has banned banks from opening Forms M (FOR IMPORTERS) “whose payments are routed through a buying company/agent or any other third parties.”   Form M is a mandatory document that must be completed by all importers for importation of goods into the country.   In a circular posted on […]
News

Post COVID-19: Tourism records $1.2trn losses in export as business restarts

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

With tourism business set to restart, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), in its new report has said between $910 billion and $1.2 trillion in export revenue was lost during the COVID-19 lockdown while between $850 and $1.1 billion was projected as revenue with fewer international tourist arrivals this year (2020). The global tourism […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica