We’ll honour pact with ASUU to prevent strikes, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that his administration will honour all agreements entered into with them to prevent strikes. However, he cautioned lecturers to take cognizance of the fiscal pressures on the country.

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari pledged his commitment to ASUU yesterday while receiving the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) led by the Co-Chairs, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Revd Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, at the Presidential Villa. Commending NIREC for intervening in the year-long strike by ASUU and holding consultations with the parties, the President said a serious society should not neglect its educational system and all its component parts. He said: “However, they should be cognizant of the fiscal pressures that we are currently facing. Nevertheless, we remain committed to honouring our promises.”

