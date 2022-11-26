Sports

We’ll host best-ever National Sports Festival, Delta insists

Tartan track, indoor halls to be handed over today
Torch of unity arrives November 28

After months of preparations, the 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 will finally begin on November 30, with the State government insisting on delivering the best ever Games in history of Nigeria sports. With two brand new indoor sports hall, a new swimming pool, new tartan track, new shooting range all within the Stephen Keshi stadium as well as new hockey pitch at Okpanam and new hostel facilities at the NYSC camp at Issele-Uku, the Secretary of Local Organising committee (LOC), Chris Anazia declared yesterday that Delta would leave a legacy that will be difficult to surpass in the nearest future. “Whenever Delta agrees to do anything, we always go for the best,” Anazia said. “We are not just going to host a sports festival, but the best ever in the history of the Games.

I am sure by the time the festival ends on December 10, all Nigerian athletes and officials will praise the government and people of Delta State for a job well done.” Apart the hostel facilities being put in place at NYSC camp at Issele-Uku, headquarters of Aniocha north local council, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is also building hostels in some schools in Asaba to serve as accommodation for the athletes.

According to Anazia, arrival date for State contingent in November 28 and 29, while the opening ceremony will hold on November 30. Meanwhile, the Adviser to the LOC, Chief Solomon Ogba, has revealed that the Festival Torch of Unity, which has been moving round the country will arrive Delta State on November 28, and will travel round all local government headquarters for chairmen and council officials to have a feel.

Ogba, a former Sports Commissioner, ex-President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and currently the First Vice President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), stated that the Festival Torch of Unity would arrive Asaba on November 30, the day of the opening ceremony. “The flag hoisting ceremony for Delta 2022 National Sports festival will take place at 4 pm on the day of the opening ceremony on November 30. Before then, the first event for the Games, cycling, will hold in the early morning of the same day. “One thing I want to assure every sports-loving Nigerian is that Delta is fully ready and the Sports Festival will go on as scheduled. A total of 11, 000 athletes will participate in this Games, which is about 2,000 more than the number that participated at the last edition held in Edo State. Some of the hostels’ facilities being put in place by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration will be inherited by some of the schools,” Ogba stated.

 

