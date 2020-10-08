‘We’ll improve immunisation coverage in Benue’

The National Primary Healthcare De v e l o p m e n t Agency (NPHDA) said it has introduced Modified Integrated Medical Outreach as a new strategy to improve immunisation coverage in Benue State. Executive Secretary, Benue State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Bem Ageda, who disclosed this in an interview, said the five-day immunisation exercise was to cover 1.8 million under-five children in the immunisation against all vaccine-preventable diseases. According to Ageda, the exercise would have medical services’ activities such as outreach and mother’s health challenges tackled and would advise mothers and caregivers to avail themselves and their children of the programme. He said the programme was being implemented in all council wards in the 21 local government areas of the state excluding Makurdi and Oju that had done well in previous immunisation exercises. Acting State Coordinator, NPHDA, Babatunde Abdullarazak, said 2, 801 local government health workers were to carry out immunisation in 2, 006 fixed posts, 510 temporary fixed posts and 30 mobile posts. Abdurazak said through the approach, hard to reach, riverine, Fulani camps and other camps would be covered.
Related Articles
Fight against corruption: Judiciary’s missing in action – Sagay
The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has scored the judiciary low in the on-going fight against corruption. Apart from alleging that the judiciary, as an independent arm of government, was “missing in action”, in the anti-graft efforts of the administration, Sagay further accused the institution of hostility to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NLC may hit streets over petrol price hike
…says FG has betrayed trust of Nigerians, taken them for granted The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), may once again shut down the economy to express its disappointment with what was described as Federal Government’s “insensitivity” by increasing the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol. Rejecting the increase, the NLC President, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
BUA Cement reports N101bn PAT in HY
BUA Cement, has announced an impressive 2020 half-year results declaring revenues of N101.3billion and a Profit After Tax of N34.82billion representing an increase of 12.7 per cent and 13.74 per cent respectively from the corresponding period in 2019. This was contained in a filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Revenue increases by 12.7 per […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)