News

‘We’ll improve immunisation coverage in Benue’

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The National Primary Healthcare De v e l o p m e n t Agency (NPHDA) said it has introduced Modified Integrated Medical Outreach as a new strategy to improve immunisation coverage in Benue State. Executive Secretary, Benue State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Bem Ageda, who disclosed this in an interview, said the five-day immunisation exercise was to cover 1.8 million under-five children in the immunisation against all vaccine-preventable diseases. According to Ageda, the exercise would have medical services’ activities such as outreach and mother’s health challenges tackled and would advise mothers and caregivers to avail themselves and their children of the programme. He said the programme was being implemented in all council wards in the 21 local government areas of the state excluding Makurdi and Oju that had done well in previous immunisation exercises. Acting State Coordinator, NPHDA, Babatunde Abdullarazak, said 2, 801 local government health workers were to carry out immunisation in 2, 006 fixed posts, 510 temporary fixed posts and 30 mobile posts. Abdurazak said through the approach, hard to reach, riverine, Fulani camps and other camps would be covered.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fight against corruption: Judiciary’s missing in action – Sagay

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has scored the judiciary low in the on-going fight against corruption. Apart from alleging that the judiciary, as an independent arm of government, was “missing in action”, in the anti-graft efforts of the administration, Sagay further accused the institution of hostility to the […]
News

NLC may hit streets over petrol price hike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…says FG has betrayed trust of Nigerians, taken them for granted The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), may once again shut down the economy to express its disappointment with what was described as Federal Government’s “insensitivity” by increasing the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol. Rejecting the increase, the NLC President, […]
News

BUA Cement reports N101bn PAT in HY

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

BUA Cement, has announced an impressive 2020 half-year results declaring revenues of N101.3billion and a Profit After Tax of N34.82billion representing an increase of 12.7 per cent and 13.74 per cent respectively from the corresponding period in 2019.   This was contained in a filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Revenue increases by 12.7 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: