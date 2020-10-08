‘We’ll improve immunisation coverage in Benue’

The National Primary Healthcare De v e l o p m e n t Agency (NPHDA) said it has introduced Modified Integrated Medical Outreach as a new strategy to improve immunisation coverage in Benue State. Executive Secretary, Benue State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Bem Ageda, who disclosed this in an interview, said the five-day immunisation exercise was to cover 1.8 million under-five children in the immunisation against all vaccine-preventable diseases. According to Ageda, the exercise would have medical services’ activities such as outreach and mother’s health challenges tackled and would advise mothers and caregivers to avail themselves and their children of the programme. He said the programme was being implemented in all council wards in the 21 local government areas of the state excluding Makurdi and Oju that had done well in previous immunisation exercises. Acting State Coordinator, NPHDA, Babatunde Abdullarazak, said 2, 801 local government health workers were to carry out immunisation in 2, 006 fixed posts, 510 temporary fixed posts and 30 mobile posts. Abdurazak said through the approach, hard to reach, riverine, Fulani camps and other camps would be covered.

