We’ll jail more rapists in Ebonyi –UNICEF, CPN

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the Child Protection Network (CPN), yesterday vowed to use all instruments at their disposal to jail more suspected rapist in Ebonyi State.

The two organizations expressed dismay at an unending rape cases in the state and boasted that they would ensure that more of the rapists were jailed, recalling that early this year, they took up a rape case involving one Chinaza and ensured that she got justice.

UNICEF and CPN spoke in Ishiagu, Ivo local government area of the state while addressing students of Girls Model Secondary School in the area during this year International Day of the girl-child with the theme my voice, our equal future which was organized by the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with the state partners with support from UNICEF.

Addressing the schoolgirls, Mr. Emmanuel Nkwuda who was UNICEF desk officer at the state Ministry of Women Affairs implored them to be bold enough and report any form of violence against them to enable the organization take up the matter and fight for them.

He condemned some victims of the sexual violence who out of fear had refused to speak up when they were violated which he said had affected them emotionally and psychologically. She said: “We are not just talking about FGM, if there is any other form of abuse these days, it is rape Rape is the main thing now and if anybody wants to rape you, speak up, run away, don’t keep quite.

“There are people that will speak for you, we will make sure that we jail anybody that rapes you, we will jail more rapists. We have fought for some girls.

Early this year, we fought for Chinaza who was raped and the person who raped her is currently serving 5 years imprisonment after he was arrested and prosecuted through our efforts. We will make sure that more rapists are jailed.

