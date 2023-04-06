News

We’ll leverage IT to produce quality, entrepreneurial

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The Vice Chancellor of Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos, Prof. Charles Korede Ayo, yesterday restated the determination of the university to leverage information technology in the production of quality future leaders, who will not only gloss over challenges or problems, but will be solutionproviders, and agents of change the world is waiting for.

This was as he reiterated the continued com- mitment and determination of the university to nurture and raise future leaders who would be well-grounded spiritually, academically and mentally, as well as those that would be entrepreneurially resourceful and of impeccable character to meet the demands of leadership in Nigeria, and the deliver quality education, the vice chancellor, however, said that the university would be deliberately firm in the area of discipline and spiritual development, adding that the institution has zero tolerance for any act of indiscipline and insubordination, cultism, examination malpractice, indecent dressing, bullying and involvement in hard drugs, among others.

The vice chancellor spoke during the fifth matriculation of the university, where he recalled that the university, which took off with 13 pioneer students, has today grown to over 900 students across all the faculties that are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC). He, therefore, counselled the students to be guarded jealously by the university’s core values of Godliness, academic excellence, professionalism, responsibility, integrity, leadership and discipline.African continent by extension. Giving the promise to

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Arewa youths berate Itse Sagay over comments on Kogi gov

Posted on Author Baba Negedu,

For saying that the Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has not done enough to contest the 2023 Presidential election, youths from the north under the auspices of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has berated Professor Itse Sagay, saying “Sagay goofed real time”. AYCF’s National President, Alhaii Yerima Shettima told newsmen in Kaduna that Prof […]
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll passes 500 as infections near 20,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Within one week, 107 people have died from COVID-19 complications across the country. According to the latest figures by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, more than 500 people have now died of COVID-19. As of June 12, 2020, the country had recorded 399 deaths, but that figure has now increased […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: It’s unthinkable for Ndigbo to be non-Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says Igbos in charge of nation’s economy …pledges to complete all federal projects in S’East President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that it was unthinkable for any Igbo person to consider himself not being part of Nigeria. The President said this yesterday at a town hall meeting with South East leaders during his one-day official visit […]

Leave a Reply