We’ll leverage IT to produce quality, entrepreneurial

The Vice Chancellor of Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos, Prof. Charles Korede Ayo, yesterday restated the determination of the university to leverage information technology in the production of quality future leaders, who will not only gloss over challenges or problems, but will be solutionproviders, and agents of change the world is waiting for.

This was as he reiterated the continued com- mitment and determination of the university to nurture and raise future leaders who would be well-grounded spiritually, academically and mentally, as well as those that would be entrepreneurially resourceful and of impeccable character to meet the demands of leadership in Nigeria, and the deliver quality education, the vice chancellor, however, said that the university would be deliberately firm in the area of discipline and spiritual development, adding that the institution has zero tolerance for any act of indiscipline and insubordination, cultism, examination malpractice, indecent dressing, bullying and involvement in hard drugs, among others.

The vice chancellor spoke during the fifth matriculation of the university, where he recalled that the university, which took off with 13 pioneer students, has today grown to over 900 students across all the faculties that are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC). He, therefore, counselled the students to be guarded jealously by the university’s core values of Godliness, academic excellence, professionalism, responsibility, integrity, leadership and discipline.African continent by extension. Giving the promise to

