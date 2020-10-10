News

We’ll make Cote d’ Ivoire ungovernable if…, –Koko

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The coalition of opposition forces in Cote d’Ivoire has vowed to make the country ungovernable if President Alassane Quattara contests the forthcoming presidential election and declares himself winner.

The coalition has therefore as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to prevail on Quattara not to contest the said election, as he was constitutionally barred from seeking a third term in office. A representative of the opposition coalition and President of L’ ALTERNATIVE-CI, Mr Seth Koko who spoke to journalists in Abuja, yesterday warned that Cote d’Ivoire will be plunged into another round of civil war if Quattara succeeded in foisting himself on the people of the country.

Koko, who was in Nigeria to intimate President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria’s National Assembly about the ugly trend in his country, warned of a repeat of Mali situation in Cote d’Ivoire if urgent steps were not taken to arrest the situation. Koko warned that should Quattara contests the next election in violation of the constitution, the people of Cote d’ Ivoire will have no other option than to resort to mass protests and civil disobedience The coalition urged the regional body to immediately swing into action by prevailing on the President Quattara to step aside as his last tenure expires on October 31,2020. He accused the president of waging war against opposition, saying apart from illegally arresting and detaining over 200 people considered to be opposed his dictatorial regime,the president has hired thugs to unleash mayhem on majority of the people opposing him.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Lagos records 207 new cases in 24 hours

Posted on Author Reporter

  It has been exactly three weeks since Lagos last recorded more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in a single count. However, that changed on Monday, as the state confirmed 207 new infections, signifying a 77 percent increase over the past 24 hours — the state hit a record low on Sunday with 47 new […]
News

World Heart Day: Coalition seeks concerted effort to eliminate trans fats

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As part of events marking this year’s World Heart Day, the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), have called for concerted efforts in the regulation of trans fats use in Nigeria. NHED and CAPPA, in a statement issued in Abuja said that the World Heart Day […]
News

US officially notifies WHO of its withdrawal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US has formally notified the World Health Organisation of its withdrawal, despite widespread criticism and an almost complete lack of international support for the move in the midst of a pandemic. Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw in May, accusing the WHO, without evidence, of withholding information, and of being too close to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: