We’ll make Cote d’ Ivoire ungovernable if…, –Koko

The coalition of opposition forces in Cote d’Ivoire has vowed to make the country ungovernable if President Alassane Quattara contests the forthcoming presidential election and declares himself winner.

The coalition has therefore as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to prevail on Quattara not to contest the said election, as he was constitutionally barred from seeking a third term in office. A representative of the opposition coalition and President of L’ ALTERNATIVE-CI, Mr Seth Koko who spoke to journalists in Abuja, yesterday warned that Cote d’Ivoire will be plunged into another round of civil war if Quattara succeeded in foisting himself on the people of the country.

Koko, who was in Nigeria to intimate President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria’s National Assembly about the ugly trend in his country, warned of a repeat of Mali situation in Cote d’Ivoire if urgent steps were not taken to arrest the situation. Koko warned that should Quattara contests the next election in violation of the constitution, the people of Cote d’ Ivoire will have no other option than to resort to mass protests and civil disobedience The coalition urged the regional body to immediately swing into action by prevailing on the President Quattara to step aside as his last tenure expires on October 31,2020. He accused the president of waging war against opposition, saying apart from illegally arresting and detaining over 200 people considered to be opposed his dictatorial regime,the president has hired thugs to unleash mayhem on majority of the people opposing him.

