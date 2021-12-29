News

We’ll make forex available to manufacturers, Buhari assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured manufacturers that his government would make foreign exchange available for importation of raw material and agro allied equipment that are not locally available in the country.

Buhari gave this assurance Wednesday in response to requests on making the manufacturing sector contribute more to the nation’s economy made by the Mansur Ahmed-led executives of the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN).

He assured them that the relevant ministry would revisit their concerns about the increase in excise duties on the identified products and other tariff-related matters.

‘‘I have listened carefully to all the challenges enumerated by the President of MAN and would like to assure you that, like we have done in the recent past, we will give consideration to some of the constraints that are yet to be fully addressed, especially those that align with our policies and programmes for economic recovery and sustainable development.

‘‘Let me assure you that this administration is fully aware that the survival of Nigeria lies in agriculture and having a viable domestic manufacturing sector.

‘‘I must emphasise here that when I say agriculture, I also refer to agro-allied business which is the value-added component in the value chain.

‘‘A strong manufacturing sector creates more jobs and wealth for our people.

‘‘It will usher in sustainable economic prosperity because we will produce what we consume as a nation and generate foreign exchange by exporting surpluses and by import substitution,’’ he said.

On the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the President said Nigeria would fast track the process of setting up the Designated Competent Authority that would superintend the administration of Rules of Origin and Commission as well as the automation for issuance of electronic Certificate of Origin.

He added that the Federal Government would also ensure that relevant structured platforms were established for monitoring and evaluation of the performance of the Ease of Doing Business and improved government patronage of made in Nigeria products.

‘‘Our strategic plan to boost manufacturing activities in the country is on course.

‘‘We will continue to improve the patronage of locally made goods, bridge the gap between skills required by industry and those provided by our tertiary institutions and ensure seamless access to long term finance for our Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

‘‘We recognise that MAN remains a key stakeholder in this journey and we will continue our engagement with you,’’ he said.

Affirming his belief that a private sector led economy was the way to create jobs in the country, Buhari urged the leadership of MAN to continue to encourage manufacturers that the government recognises the resilience of their members and other private sector organisations in promoting a virile manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

Commenting on the impact of COVID-19 on world economies, the President noted that while the pandemic had an adverse impact on the Nigerian economy with the attendant fluctuations in the price of oil, his administration has effectively contained the spread of the pandemic and other diseases.

He added that the Federal Government would continue to consistently deploy prudent means of judiciously utilising the limited revenue to sustain the economy and stimulate growth.

He also used the occasion to reemphasize that in spite of limited resources, his government has made appreciable progress in road and rail infrastructure development; provision of stimulus packages for the manufacturing sector; improvement in energy management and support for exporters with a view to improving the operating environment for businesses in Nigeria.

“These projects are there for all to see. Furthermore, we are vigorously pursuing reforms on ease of doing business and currently putting in place other necessary policy measures and incentives that will guarantee full recovery from the consequences of COVID-19, sustain economic development and further shield the economy from the potential impact of fluctuations in the price of crude oil in the global market,” he said.

In her remarks, the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum pledged that the Ministry would continue to work with MAN in the areas of policy, trade and creating an environment to facilitate the growth of businesses in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the MAN President said the advocacy visit was largely motivated by two things: namely, to thank the President for all the support extended to the manufacturing sector since his assumption of office in 2015, and seek the urgent support of the Federal Government for the manufacturing sector to overcome the binding constraints to competitive manufacturing in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Saboteurs pulling down Buhari’s govt –Kogi gov

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has alleged that there was a deliberate attempt by some saboteurs to pull down the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.   This came as the governor assured traditional, political, religious stakeholders from Kebbi and Sokoto states that he would not disappoint them by failing to run for the […]
News

AU member states need sensitisation on African Human, Peoples’ Rights Courts – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stressed that the African Union (AU) member states needed more sensitisation on the role of the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this yesterday at a meeting with judges of the Court led by the President, Lady Justice […]
News

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets look to trounce Central African ladies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Seven-goal winners from the first leg on away ground, Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets feel no pressure as they host their counterparts from the Central African Republic in a FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday evening. The Falconets flew into Lagos on Monday from Abuja ahead of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica