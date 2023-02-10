We’ll make Kano leading commercial centre – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to make Kano State a leading commercial centre in the country, if becomes president. Atiku at a campaign rally in Kano yesterday, said he would open the borders. He said: “We shall also ensure that Kano State is secured so that you can do your businesses without fear.” The PDP candidate further stated that Kano State is known for farming, and assured that if elected president, he will support the agricultural sector and improve on the business activities of the people. He said: “We will make agriculture a priority. We shall provide road infrastructure that will link Kano to all the neighbouring states. “We will make sure that university lecturers are paid so that our children will continue to go to school.”

