We’ll make LAUTECH conventional university, says Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde yesterday disclosed that the state would commence the push to make the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, a conventional university. The governor, who spoke while receiving a report of the Oyo State Negotiating Committee on the institution, added that the government would equally move the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences of the institution to Iseyin, saying Iseyin campus would open this year. According to him, following the signing of the LAUTECH 2020 Bill into law, the state would apply to necessary authorities to change the university from a technology university to a conventional university so that it could be strengthened and enabled to handle other courses outside the technology bracket.

Makinde said: “You will recall that I promised that we will announce the creation of a higher institution of learning in Iseyin. A decision has been taken and that decision is that the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences will open its campus in Iseyin this year.

“When we inaugurated this committee on November 27, 2019, we were barely six months in office. We gave the members a clear mandate: to secure a divorce from Osun State in a manner of speaking and get Oyo State sole ownership of LAUTECH.

Today, I am happy to officially receive your report. I see that you have returned as brave warriors, having fulfilled your mandate. “On behalf of myself, the Oyo State Executive Council, the staff and students of LAUTECH, the people of Ogbomoso in particular and the good people of Oyo State as a whole, we say thank you for getting the job done. “Even, when we were on the campaign trail, we had always known that there were no two ways around resolving the incessant strike actions and other issues related to LAUTECH ownership. We had several engagements with stakeholders.

“We were not insisting on parting ways because we do not love our brothers and sisters from Osun State. As I have said on several occasions, this severance of relationship is not going to negatively impact the students and staff from Osun State but it had to be done for the sake of easier administration and to move LAUTECH, as an institution, towards our goal of a world-class university.

