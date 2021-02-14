News

We’ll make NDDC deliver on its mandate, says Tunji-Ojo

Federal lawmaker and Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Olubunmi  Tunji-Ojo has assured that NDDC will be able to deliver on its mandates to the people of Niger Delta. Tunji-Ojo gave this assurance on Friday during an oversight tour of the headquarters of the NDDC and other project sites in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

 

Speaking during the visit, Tunji-Ojo posited that the House Committee has resolved to work with the management team of the Commission and other critical stakeholders to resolve the lingering issue of abandoned projects confronting NDDC.

 

Tunji-Ojo also assured that the committee was prepared to give impetus to the NDDC to put a mechanism in place to mitigate the worrisome issue of abandoned projects that is plaguing the Niger Delta region.

 

In his response, the Sole Interim Administrator of the NDDC, Effiong Okon Akwa said the canvassed position that only contractors with capacities should be awarded contracts and the suggested reviewing of the Commission’s master plan were good ideas.

 

He also supported the need to amend the NDDC Establishment Act to ensure the appointment of competent and capable Director of Projects.

