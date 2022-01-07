We’ll make sacrifices for Mali within ECOWAS requirements, Buhari tells envoy

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria will make as much sacrifice as it can for Mali within the requirements of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The President made the promise yesterday while receiving a special envoy from Col. Assimi Goita, Transitional President of Mali, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, led a team that briefed Buhari on conclusions from the National Conference on State-Rebuilding in Bamako between December 27 and 30, 2021.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said nobody could love Mali more than Malians themselves, counselling that everyone should work within the tenets of ECOWAS, in order to restore constitutional order to the West African country at the shortest possible time. “I am pleased you have briefed the ECOWAS Chairman too. Nigeria will work within ECOWAS limitations to assist Mali. Every country has its issues. We fought our own Civil War before, so we may not know the totality of the internal politics of each country. But we will make as much sacrifice as we can for Mali, within ECOWAS requirements,” he said.

