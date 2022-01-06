News

We’ll make sacrifices for Mali within ECOWAS requirements, Buhari tells envoy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…receives briefings from Jonathan

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria would make as much sacrifice as it could for Mali within the requirements of ECOWAS.
The President gave this assurance Thursday while receiving a Special Envoy from Col. Assimi Goita, the Transitional President of Mali at the Presidential Villa.
Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, led a team, which briefed Buhari on conclusions from the National Conference on State-Rebuilding, which held in Bamako, December 27-30, 2021.
According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari, while responding to the comprehensive briefing, said nobody could love Mali more than Malians themselves, counselling that everyone should work within the tenets of ECOWAS, in order to restore constitutional order to the West African country at the shortest possible time.
“I am pleased you have briefed the ECOWAS Chairman too. Nigeria will work within ECOWAS limitations to assist Mali. Every country has its issues. We fought our own Civil War before, so we may not know the totality of the internal politics of each country. But we will make as much sacrifice as we can for Mali, within ECOWAS requirements,” he assured.
The Special Envoy expressed gratitude to Nigeria for support to his country in terms of bilateral relations, and for the help rendered to the ECOWAS Mediation Team, led by former President Goodluck Jonathan.
He said the vision of Col. Goita was speedy return to democracy, adding that Mali wants to review laws guiding elections, “and professionalize the process.”
Meanwhile, the President also received briefings on the situation of things in Mali from his predecessor, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Thursday.
According to Adesina, the briefing was ahead of a special meeting of ECOWAS holding in Ghana on Sunday to deliberate on the political situation in Mali.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP asks Akeredolu’s son to declare assets

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State yesterday asked Babajide, son of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to declare his assets in conformity with the law of the country. The Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei, said in a statement on Sunday the declaration should be made public. Babajide was sworn in recently as Director General of […]
News Top Stories

FG: Fuel subsidy removal’ll save Nigeria N1trn yearly

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Federal Government has thrown more light on the recent removal of subsidy on petroleum products and the increase in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, saying the move would save Nigeria about N1 trillion annually. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who gave the explanation yesterday […]
News

Nigeria can’t afford another civil war – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, says Nigeria cannot afford another civil war because it will not augur well for the country. Osinbajo said this at an interactive forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra governorship aspirants, organised by the state chapter of APC Patriots in Abuja. “The thing about the kind of conflict in this part of the world, developing countries, is that it is usually […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica