We’ll make sacrifices for Mali within ECOWAS requirements, Buhari tells envoy

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria would make as much sacrifice as it could for Mali within the requirements of ECOWAS.

The President gave this assurance Thursday while receiving a Special Envoy from Col. Assimi Goita, the Transitional President of Mali at the Presidential Villa.

Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, led a team, which briefed Buhari on conclusions from the National Conference on State-Rebuilding, which held in Bamako, December 27-30, 2021.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari, while responding to the comprehensive briefing, said nobody could love Mali more than Malians themselves, counselling that everyone should work within the tenets of ECOWAS, in order to restore constitutional order to the West African country at the shortest possible time.

“I am pleased you have briefed the ECOWAS Chairman too. Nigeria will work within ECOWAS limitations to assist Mali. Every country has its issues. We fought our own Civil War before, so we may not know the totality of the internal politics of each country. But we will make as much sacrifice as we can for Mali, within ECOWAS requirements,” he assured.

The Special Envoy expressed gratitude to Nigeria for support to his country in terms of bilateral relations, and for the help rendered to the ECOWAS Mediation Team, led by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said the vision of Col. Goita was speedy return to democracy, adding that Mali wants to review laws guiding elections, “and professionalize the process.”

Meanwhile, the President also received briefings on the situation of things in Mali from his predecessor, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Thursday.

According to Adesina, the briefing was ahead of a special meeting of ECOWAS holding in Ghana on Sunday to deliberate on the political situation in Mali.

