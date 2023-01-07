News Top Stories

We’ll make you job creators, not seekers, Tinubu assures youths

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday told the youths at a town hall meeting in Abuja that he needs their support to build a better Nigeria. He promised to create an enabling environment that will unlock their creative abilities if elected president.

The APC Presidential Abuja, being the dominant population in the country, they are important in building a better Nigeria The Townhall meeting was organised by the Governor of Kogi State and Director of Youth Mobilisation of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Tinubu, while speaking said, “I will create a thriving and conducive environment for you to complete your education, start work or start a business, and earn a decent wage. With hard work and focus, you will once again be able to buy a car or a motorbike, buy a house, settle down, start a family and create a better life.

I have plans to actualise all these dreams and can confirm that with your support these dreams will become a reality.” The Tinubu media office said, with the advent of technology, the APC candidate said his administration will help take advantage of recent innovations in the blockchain technology by reforming government pol-cies around use of crypto assets.

This, he said, can provide over one million jobs within his administration’s first two years in office.” The media office further quoted Tinubu as saying, “I promise a thriving digital economy where those interested in pursuing careers of integrity in ICT will be able to do so. We will also ensure that Nigeria can take greater advantage of relatively recent innovations such as blockchain technology. We will reform government policy to encourage the prudent use of blockchain technology in finance and banking, identity management, revenue collection and the use of crypto assets. We shall implement policies that will train and build capacity among Nigeria’s large and youthful population to take greater advantage of the opportunities presented in ICT.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nkeiru,Benjamin get APC leadership appointments in Abia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Members of the Federal House of Representatives Honourables Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and Benjamin Kalu have been appointed as the Chairpersons of the Abia-North and Bende LGA All Progressives Congress caucus respectively. Their appointments were ratified and announced at separate inaugural meetings of the expanded Abia State APC Caucus held at Camp Neya, Igbere.   The decision […]
News Top Stories

Banks borrowed N9.12trn from CBN in six months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Deposit money banks in the country borrowed a total of N9.12 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window in the first six months of this year, latest data released by the apex bank shows. The amount is N5.89 trillion (64.53 per cent) more than the N3.23trillion that the lenders […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Inflation hits 16.47%, highest since April 2017

Posted on Author Reporter

  The consumer price index, which measures the rate of increase in the price of goods and services, increased to 16.47 percent in January. This is the highest point since April 2017. The CPI/Inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that food inflation has also crossed the 20 percent mark. Details […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica