We’ll make you job creators, not seekers, Tinubu assures youths

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday told the youths at a town hall meeting in Abuja that he needs their support to build a better Nigeria. He promised to create an enabling environment that will unlock their creative abilities if elected president.

The APC Presidential Abuja, being the dominant population in the country, they are important in building a better Nigeria The Townhall meeting was organised by the Governor of Kogi State and Director of Youth Mobilisation of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Tinubu, while speaking said, “I will create a thriving and conducive environment for you to complete your education, start work or start a business, and earn a decent wage. With hard work and focus, you will once again be able to buy a car or a motorbike, buy a house, settle down, start a family and create a better life.

I have plans to actualise all these dreams and can confirm that with your support these dreams will become a reality.” The Tinubu media office said, with the advent of technology, the APC candidate said his administration will help take advantage of recent innovations in the blockchain technology by reforming government pol-cies around use of crypto assets.

This, he said, can provide over one million jobs within his administration’s first two years in office.” The media office further quoted Tinubu as saying, “I promise a thriving digital economy where those interested in pursuing careers of integrity in ICT will be able to do so. We will also ensure that Nigeria can take greater advantage of relatively recent innovations such as blockchain technology. We will reform government policy to encourage the prudent use of blockchain technology in finance and banking, identity management, revenue collection and the use of crypto assets. We shall implement policies that will train and build capacity among Nigeria’s large and youthful population to take greater advantage of the opportunities presented in ICT.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...