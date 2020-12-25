We’ll make Zamfara crime-free, says CP

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, CP Abutu Yaro, has announced the readiness of his command to work closely with the host communities, enhance synergy with other security agencies and journalists, with a view to promoting lasting peace, security and the safety in the state.

CP Abutu, who took over the Zamfara State command last week, assured the people of the commitment of his officers and men during his tenure that would restore and sustain the rapid growth of the economy and other social activities.

“However, on my assumption of duty as the Commissioner of Police on 22nd December 2020, I came up with a vision and mission under my operational strategies “ZAMFARA FIRST,” which means working hand in hand with the host communities to promote peace, security and safety of Zamfara State through dedication, commitment and professionalism.

“This I designed after a careful study of the security challenges that are prevalent in the state that include, cattle rusin tling, banditry, reprisal attacks, kidnapping/abduction, culpable homicide and to some extent farmers-herders’ clashes. “In order to achieve this objective, my management team and I have commenced the review of the existing crime prevention methodologies so that we can meet up with the challenges of modern day policing.

“Our combat readiness, determination and total onslaught against vicious crimes in partnership with the state government, traditional rulers, community and religious leaders will be greatly improved and sustained,” the CP assured

