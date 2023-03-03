News Top Stories

We’ll meet in court, APC tells Obi

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said it is ready to meet the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Saturday’s presidential poll, Mr. Peter Obi in court.

 

The Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said this in a statement yesterday after Obi’s claim earlier in the day that he won the election and would head to court to challenge the declaration of the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on  Wednesday as the winner of the polls.

The APC PCC said: “We watched with dismay today’s press conference addressed by Peter Obi where he made very weird and wild claims about the outcome of the presidential election in which he emerged a second runner up, according to the result declared by INEC. “We welcome the decision of Mr. Obi to seek redress in court as an aggrieved party if he is convinced of the evidence of electoral fraud he will present before the tribunal as alleged.

 

“Going to court is part of the electoral process and it is the most decent, statesmanlike, and civilised course of action to take. We salute the decision. It is surely better than calling supporters to the streets and instigating social unrest. “Before Mr. Obi goes to court, we consider it necessary to challenge some specific claims in his press address. “Contrary to his statement, it is not true that the election was not free and fair.

“The 2023 election is one of the most transparent and peaceful elections in the history of Nigeria. It is because the process was credible that made it possible for Mr. Obi’s Labour Party to record the over six million votes it got contrary to the pre-election forecast.

 

“That Labour Party and Mr. Obi surprised bookmakers by winning in Lagos, Nasarawa, Plateau, Delta and Edo where there are sitting governors of either the APC or the PDP. Those governors have entrenched political machinery. That Obi won attests to the credibility of the election process. In those states, most of the sitting governors contested elections to go to the Senate and lost to little-known candidates of the Labour Party.

 

“The Labour Party also swept the entire five South East states under the control of APGA, PDP or APC. “We believe that Obi contradicted himself and exposed himself to public ridicule by suggesting that the election was only credible in states and places his party won.

 

“We need to forewarn Mr. Obi that when he gets to court he should be prepared to tell the world how his party won over 90% of votes in his region – South East – while other parties got almost nothing. We have evidence of voter suppression, intimidation and harassment in the South East, especially of those who came out to vote for our party.”

