We’ll move against land grabbers at UNIBEN – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Governing Council that his administration has put in place stringent laws against land grabbers in the state and particularly in the institution.

Obaseki stated this on Tuesday in Benin, the state capital, while addressing members of the newlyinaugurated governing council of the university, who visited him at the Government House, Benin. This was as the governor read the riot act, saying that anyone who ran foul of the laws would be made to face the consequences.

The governor said that his administration was takoning the issue of encroachment and land grabbing seriously, as it portrayed the state as one in which lawlessness reigned. He assured the institution that his government would do everything possible to recover its land that had been encroached on for possible expansion.

Obaseki stressed: “We are taking the issue of land encroachment very seriously because if we do not this seat of power, Edo Government House, will someday be encroached upon. “We are glad that we have promulgated and reenacted a law on private property protection and banned the activities of community youths perpetrating the act.

I am happy to inform you that the palace of Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, is standing with our administration on this. “The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, is very much with our government, when youths protested to his palace on this he stood firm with our action. “The traditional institution and the government do not support this act of encroachment. We will ensure that we curtail their activities and recover the land that had been encroached.”

