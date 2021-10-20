News Top Stories

We’ll need global coalition to defeat terrorism, Osinbajo tells US delegation

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that there would be a need for a global coalition to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

 

The Vice President said this yesterday while receiving a government delegation from the United States of America (USA) led by the White House Deputy National Security Advisor, Mr. Jonathan Finer. Recognising the role of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (D-ISIS) as a very important initiative sending the right signals, especially in Iraq and Syria, the  Vice President said: “If you look at what is going on today in certain regions like the Lake Chad and the Sahel, it is very apparent that we need that kind of resolve in order to be able to deal with ISWAP and Boko Haram in Nigeria.”

 

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo also took the opportunity of the meeting to express the gratitude of the Federal Government to the US Government for donating over 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria.

 

Regarding the Democracy Summit President Joe Biden would be hosting later in the year, the Vice President assured that Nigeria looked forward to participating at the summit.

 

He, however, noted that: “One of the things we have always spoken about is how to ensure that illicit financial flows are discouraged,” while adding that the international monetary and financial systems have a role in stopping it. “Looking at what happened in the last few years, we have received quite a bit of support from the US government, especially in terms of the repatriation of several of the looted funds, and we hope to continue to get the cooperation of the US,” he said.

 

Osinbajo also expressed happiness that the US was fully back on the global table on the issue of climate change after Donald Trump’s administration had, four years ago, announced her withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

While reiterating Nigeria’s position regarding a just transition from fossil fuels to clean energy ahead of the Net-zero Emissions 2050 target, Osinbajo insisted that the government was concerned about Development Finance Institutions (DFIs)’s resolve to defund gas projects.

 

Finer, in his comments, informed Osinbajo of a potential partnership with Nigeria on a G-7 Infrastructure Programme – Build Back Better World, which the US President has made a priority.

 

“It involves bringing together a range of funding sources, development finance and private sector to work with key partnercountries to develop their infrastructure and fill the gap between infrastructure needs and the current state of infrastructure,” he said.

 

Also in attendance at the meeting were the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth  Leonard; the Nigerian National Security Advisor, Maj-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), and other US and Nigerian senior government officials

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

arewa consultative forum acf
News

Northern unemployment: Time bomb waiting to explode – ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu,

*Urges Northerners to be on alert over secessionist agitations The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Wednesday came down hard on the governors from the region, saying they have refused to address the negative socio-economic situation concerning youths from the zone a development that has pushed many of them into criminality. ACF noted that the unemployment situation […]
Top Stories

Edo decides 2020: INEC declares Obaseki winner

Posted on Author Reporter

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, has been returned elected as the governor of Edo State. He secured the highest votes in the governorship election which was held on Saturday. Obaseki secured 307,955 votes across 18 local government areas while Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 223,619 votes. […]
News

2023: NADECO asks Buhari to return Nigeria to 1960 Constitution

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A pro-democracy group, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to the 1960 and 1963 constitutions before the 2023 general elections. The group’s said all Nigerians subscribed to the constitutions at independence and when the country became a Republic. In an open letter to President Buhari titled: ‘Unacceptable deterioration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica