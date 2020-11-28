We’ll never allow #EndSARS protests anywhere again –IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has warned those planning to reenact the #EndSARS protests in the country against the action, saying the Force will not allow that to happen again. Saturday Telegraph recalls that peaceful protests across parts of the country against excesses of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), were later hijacked by hoodlums, leading to killing of civilians and security agencies, as well as destruction of public and private property.

Consequently, the IGP has said the police would not allow a repeat of the October experience as, according to him, even the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), does not protect violent protests.

Adamu, however, assured the public of the readiness of the Police to allow for peaceful protests, which he noted, was guaranteed by the Constitution. The police chief spoke in Abuja, at a conference with senior police officers, which aim was to review the security situation in the country, with a view to evolving new operational strategies, for effective and efficient policing system.

He said: “We will never allow this type of #EndSARS protests again, it was violent. Peaceful protest is allowed in our constitution. When this process started peacefully, we provided security for them. “We were moving with them to make sure they were not molested by any group of people and it was going on well, until it turned violent.

