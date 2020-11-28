News Top Stories

We’ll never allow #EndSARS protests anywhere again –IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has warned those planning to reenact the #EndSARS protests in the country against the action, saying the Force will not allow that to happen again. Saturday Telegraph recalls that peaceful protests across parts of the country against excesses of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), were later hijacked by hoodlums, leading to killing of civilians and security agencies, as well as destruction of public and private property.

Consequently, the IGP has said the police would not allow a repeat of the October experience as, according to him, even the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), does not protect violent protests.

Adamu, however, assured the public of the readiness of the Police to allow for peaceful protests, which he noted, was guaranteed by the Constitution. The police chief spoke in Abuja, at a conference with senior police officers, which aim was to review the security situation in the country, with a view to evolving new operational strategies, for effective and efficient policing system.

He said: “We will never allow this type of #EndSARS protests again, it was violent. Peaceful protest is allowed in our constitution. When this process started peacefully, we provided security for them. “We were moving with them to make sure they were not molested by any group of people and it was going on well, until it turned violent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Three gunned down as hunters foil kidnapping in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

…two informants nabbed   Three kidnappers were on Saturday morning killed in a gun battle with a team of local hunters along the Lokoja-Okene highway   The hunters including, members of the Neighbourhood Watch from Okehi and Adavi local government areas of the state, raided the hoodlums at their hideout were they were allegedly planning […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Gunfire heard at Mali army base as embassy warns of possible mutiny

Posted on Author Reporter

Gunfire was heard on Tuesday at an army base outside Mali’s capital Bamako as the Norwegian Embassy and security sources said a possible mutiny was under way. Local residents and security sources said there was gunfire at the army base in Kati, about 15 km (9 miles) outside Bamako, where a mutiny in 2012 led […]
News

JUST IN: US police responding to ‘very active situation’ at shopping mall

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police are responding to a “very active situation” amid reports of a series of shootings at a shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Reports suggest a number of people have been injured in the incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, reports Sky News. Journalists at the scene posted photos on social media that show a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: