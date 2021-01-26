News Top Stories

We’ll no longer tolerate attacks on our facilities – NCoS

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), has vowed to resist any further attempt by hoodlums to attack its facilities, even as it charged personnel to ensure that all centres across the country were adequately protected.

 

This declaration is coming three months after suspected hoodlums attacked the Oko and Benin holding centres in Edo State, leading to the escape of over 1,000 inmates, many of whom were convicts.

 

Acting Comptroller General of Corrections, Mr. John Mrabure, made the declaration, yesterday, during his maiden address to officers and personnel at the Service headquarters in Abuja.

 

He, therefore, charged the personnel to deploy their professionalism in ensuring that Custodial facilities were adequately protected from violation by hoodlums.

 

A statement signed by the Service’s spokesperson, CC Francis Enobore, quoted the CG as pledging to prioritise staff welfare during his tenure.

 

“A situation where our facilities are attacked by hoodlums and violated with reckless abandon and inmates released with little or no resistance will no longer be tolerated”, the acting CG was quoted as saying.

 

It would be recalled that on January 21, the tenure of the immediatepast CG, Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed, came to an end after an additional extension of six months granted him by President Muhammadu Buhari. Mrabure, according to Enobore, is the most senior officer in the Service, after the retired CG

