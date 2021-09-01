We’ll not abandon our projects, Bayelsa assures citizens

The Bayelsa State government has assured the people of the state that it will not abandon any project started by the government even as it assured that the tradition of giving them the financial report of the state will not be stopped. Declaring open the monthly transparency briefing for the month of May/June, 2021, yesterday in Yenagoa, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ayibiana Dubai, said that they were very happy doing what they were doing so that Bayelsans will know that the government was transparent. He said with this, Bayelsans will know that their common wealth is in a very safe hand. The commissioner said; “We are not misusing the trust and as a government, we are out to make sure that whatever that is good for the people of Bayelsa State gets to them as a people. “This government has embarked on a lot of projects. What we want to tell Bayelsans today is that none of the projects that are on-going will be abandoned half way as his Excellency promised. We will carry on within the limited resources of the state, we will do more.”
