We’ll not allow alleged plan to cede our farmlands to private companies – Lawmaker

The member representing Idanre in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Festus Akingbaso, has kicked against the alleged plan by the state government to cede farmlands in the area to private companies. With farmers protesting the purported takeover of their land for private use, Akingbaso alleged that the state government had given about 50,000 hectares of land in Idanre forest reserve to private business owners for the next 99 years.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Idanre/ Ifedore House of Assembly election said: “For some time there has been rumours and restiveness in respect of a purported move by the government to cede the land of my people in Idanre to private companies. “The fact is that the area known as Idanre Forest Reserve (A05) was submitted to the colonial power under British indirect rule by an agreement dated 22nd day of September 1918 between Idanre community and the colonial power represented by the Governor General. “To the dismay of Idanre people, the government of Ondo state without regard or deference to the Owa of Idanre and the people has arrogantly given about 50,000 hectares of land in the area to private business owners for 99 years.”

 

