We’ll not allow ostracism practice in Enugu, says Ugwuanyi

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday declared that the state government would not tolerate archaic practice of ostracism in any part of the state. Ugwuanyi, however, dismissed a report that the people of Edeaniagu village were ostracized from Ishi-Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state. Ugwuanyi, who addressed protesters from the village at the Government House, Enugu, said that such practice had no place in the state. Ishi-Ozalla Autonomous Community had been in turmoil following alleged label of the people of Edeaniagu as outcasts and their subsequent ostracism by the community.

But the governor described such alleged pronouncement as a practice which did not exist in the state as the state government would take the necessary steps to restore normalcy in the area. Meanwhile, Ugwuanyi had directed his Chief of Staff, Mr. Festus Uzor to initiate peace talks with the various interests in the community

