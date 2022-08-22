We’ll not interfere in new Alaafin’s selection process – Oyo

The Oyo State Government has promised not to interfere in the selection process of the new Alaafin of Oyo. Acting Governor AbdulRaheem Lawal made the promise at the grand finale of the 2022 World Sango Festival at the Alaafin palace on Saturday.

Lawal, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism Akeem Ige, explained that the government was aware that the question that has been agitating the mind of everyone race after the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was when Oy will get a new Alaafin.

He pledged that the Seyi Makinde government will neither interfere nor influence in the selection of who becomes the king, but would rather allow the interest of the Oyo people, the kingmakers and the Yoruba race to prevail, during the selection processes which will soon commence.

The Executive Chairperson of the Atiba Local Government Area Kafilat Olakojo enjoined Yoruba sons and daughters to ensure that Sango Festival is sustained.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...