News

We’ll not interfere in new Alaafin’s selection process – Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Comment(0)

The Oyo State Government has promised not to interfere in the selection process of the new Alaafin of Oyo. Acting Governor AbdulRaheem Lawal made the promise at the grand finale of the 2022 World Sango Festival at the Alaafin palace on Saturday.

 

Lawal, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism Akeem Ige, explained that the government was aware that the question that has been agitating the mind of everyone race after the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was when Oy will get a new Alaafin.

 

He pledged that the Seyi Makinde government will neither interfere nor influence in the selection of who becomes the king, but would rather allow the interest of the Oyo people, the kingmakers and the Yoruba race to prevail, during the selection processes which will soon commence.

 

The Executive Chairperson of the Atiba Local Government Area Kafilat Olakojo enjoined Yoruba sons and daughters to ensure that Sango Festival is sustained.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Uche Nwosu lawfully arrested, not abducted – APC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said Mr Uche Nwosu, a former governorship can didate in the state, was lawfully arrested rather than abducted. This is contained in a release signed by the APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Cajetan Duke, and made available to newsmen in Owerri. Duke described the law […]
News

2023: Makinde names Lawal as running mate, dumps Olaniyan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday announced the Chairman of the Oyo State Housing Corporation, Mr. Bayo Lawal, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election, dumping his deputy Rauf Olaniyan. He made the announcement during a PDP stakeholders’ meeting at Government House, Agodi, Ibadan. Also, the governor moved the office of the […]
News Top Stories

Igala wants Middle Belt ‘excised’ from Northern Nigeria

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…demands constitutional amendments to halt ethnic agitations   The Igala ethnic group has expressed displeasure over the current political arrangement in the country and called for excision of the North-Central from the North as a catalyst for development.   The group urged the people of North-Central to evolve a new political identity and become a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica