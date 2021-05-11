News

We’ll not lose any academic session, says UNILORIN VC

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilor

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, has restated the commitment of his administration towards ensuring that the university does not lose any academic session as a result of long closure occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abdulkareem gave this assurance while speaking at the annual Iftar organised for journalists at his official residence on the campus.

 

While acknowledging that the truncation of the session was not peculiar to the University of Ilorin, Prof. Abdulkareem said the university had perfected an arrangements through which the effects of the eruption of Coronavirus pandemic and the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which altered the university’s academic calendar, would be mitigated.

 

The vice-chancellor said both the management and staff of the university would work assiduously to remedy the situation by closing the gap created by the closure of the institution, like others, for most part of last year.

