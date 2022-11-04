News

We’ll not postpone 2023 polls, INEC assures

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC) has given assurance that it would no longer postpone elections in the country at the eleventh hour on account of logistics.

The Commission had shifted the 2019 general elections by one week, few hours to the opening of polls on election day, which it explained, was due to the inability to deliver election materials to the 774 local government areas.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the inauguration of Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee (EOLC) in Abuja on Friday, said the Commission is determined never again postpone elections at the eleventh hour on account of logistics.

“That is why we are mobilising every national asset and starting the engagement early,” he said.

 

