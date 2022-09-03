We’ll not tolerate frivolous petitions from politicians over 2023 poll –ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has warned politicians against inundating it with frivolous petitions against opponents, ahead of the 2023 general elections. Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye gave the warning while hosting the leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the commission’s Headquarters in Abuja on Friday. Owasanoye, who decried the “spike” in politically-motivated petitions during electioneering periods, however, vowed the readiness of the anti-graft agency to resist attempts by politicians to weaponise it.

A statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, quoted the chairman as saying that: “Usually when the season for competition comes, there is a spike in politically motivated petitions for wild-goose chases. “Some are brazen enough to tell you that “we should make sure to stop Mr A from contesting” and they will bring a petition forward. That is not our job, and we will not get involved in those things.

“We pack those types of petitions aside basically. Even if there is an implication of merit within the complaint, we will say “go and compete first”. “We are not going to be the one to be used to give you the fair or unfair advantage. When the competition is over, we will decide on the merit or otherwise of what you have brought forward”. The ICPC boss, however, disclosed that the agency has an existing understanding with the Independent Na-tional Electoral Commission (INEC) on how to go about genuine electoral petitions when the need arose. “We do have an understanding with INEC that in cases where contestants challenge each other in court and the decision says somebody forged a certificate for example, INEC will send those things to us, and we are prosecuting a few of them at the moment.

“Those are ways we will add value without compromising ourselves or exposing our officers to the compromise and desperation of politicians during the contest.” he said. He also challenged political parties to do a self-check of candidates they field, insisting that the fortune of any nation relies on the type of leaders it gets. Chairman of IPAC, Engr. Yabagi Sani, explained that the visit was for effective collaboration and support of the anti-graft agency in ensuring that politicians with questionable characters, were not elected into the respective offices they sought. “The activities that will lead to the emergence of a government that will preside over the affairs of this nation is something that all stakeholders must buy into so as to have a free, fair and credible elections come 2023.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...