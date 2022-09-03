News Top Stories

We’ll not tolerate frivolous petitions from politicians over 2023 poll –ICPC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has warned politicians against inundating it with frivolous petitions against opponents, ahead of the 2023 general elections. Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye gave the warning while hosting the leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the commission’s Headquarters in Abuja on Friday. Owasanoye, who decried the “spike” in politically-motivated petitions during electioneering periods, however, vowed the readiness of the anti-graft agency to resist attempts by politicians to weaponise it.

A statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, quoted the chairman as saying that: “Usually when the season for competition comes, there is a spike in politically motivated petitions for wild-goose chases. “Some are brazen enough to tell you that “we should make sure to stop Mr A from contesting” and they will bring a petition forward. That is not our job, and we will not get involved in those things.

“We pack those types of petitions aside basically. Even if there is an implication of merit within the complaint, we will say “go and compete first”. “We are not going to be the one to be used to give you the fair or unfair advantage. When the competition is over, we will decide on the merit or otherwise of what you have brought forward”. The ICPC boss, however, disclosed that the agency has an existing understanding with the Independent Na-tional Electoral Commission (INEC) on how to go about genuine electoral petitions when the need arose. “We do have an understanding with INEC that in cases where contestants challenge each other in court and the decision says somebody forged a certificate for example, INEC will send those things to us, and we are prosecuting a few of them at the moment.

“Those are ways we will add value without compromising ourselves or exposing our officers to the compromise and desperation of politicians during the contest.” he said. He also challenged political parties to do a self-check of candidates they field, insisting that the fortune of any nation relies on the type of leaders it gets. Chairman of IPAC, Engr. Yabagi Sani, explained that the visit was for effective collaboration and support of the anti-graft agency in ensuring that politicians with questionable characters, were not elected into the respective offices they sought. “The activities that will lead to the emergence of a government that will preside over the affairs of this nation is something that all stakeholders must buy into so as to have a free, fair and credible elections come 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

You’re behind Nigeria’s problems, Northern youths tell Obasanjo

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

The Northern Youth Assembly has faulted ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s critique of the Muhammadu Buhari government, claiming he created most of the problems of the country.   In a communiqué at the end of its emergency meeting, the Secretary General of the group, Muhammad Hussain Bauchi, said Nigeria was worse off under Obasanjo.   The group […]
News

Reps disagree over INEC budget defence

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on electoral Matters, Wednesday disagreed with it’s Chairman, Hon. Aishatu Dukku (APC, Gombe) on the modalility to be adopted in engaging the management of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on the 2020l1 budget defence. Trouble started when Chairman of the committee had after making her opening remarks called […]
News

G7 details $600bn plan to rival China’s Belt and Road

Posted on Author Reporter

  G7 leaders have detailed plans to mobilise $600bn in funding for the developing world in a move seen as a counter to China’s Belt and Road plan. The Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) relaunches a scheme unveiled at last year’s G7 talks in England, reports the BBC. US President Joe Biden said the plan […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica