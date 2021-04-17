We’ll only support Ebubeagu if it’s free from Abuja cabal –MASSOB

The leadership of The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has pointed out the singular basis upon which it will give full support to the newly formed South-east regional security outfit, Ebubeagu.

The sole condition for their support, the group said, is the operational independence of the outfit within lawful bounds, and without any vested, manipulative control by elements of the Fulani cabal in Abuja or anywhere else. Meanwhile, the President General of Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the announcement of the formation of a regional security outfit to be known as Ebubeagu by the South-east governors was a political gimmick or playing to the gallery. Obiozor insisted that the outfit would help the statutory federal security agencies in stemming the tide of insecurity in the region. The national leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, who spoke to one of our correspondents, said that the conscienceless herdsmen must have woken up the Igbo governors to the reality that they cannot entirely trust President Muhamadu Buhari’s commitment and ability to protect the South-east region. The Igbo governors, Madu said, must always be conscious of the interest of Ndigbo in every aspect of the operation of the Ebubeagu security outfit because MASSOB will not accept any undue influence from “Arewa cabals”.

He said: “Our governors should not give room for any intimidation, subjugation or private harassment by the Fulani controlled Federal Government. “The people of the Southeast will solidly stand behind the Igbo governors on this security initiative.” MASSOB said beyond the area pointed out, that they will support Ebubeagu, which they described as a ‘tactical move’.

“We shall work with Ebubeagu for the security of lives and properties of our people if they are genuinely committed to the course of securing our land and are willing to partner with MASSOB”, Madu stated. MASSOB further advised South-east governors to eschew political party interest, personal political interest and personal ego and work together as one Igbo family to achieve the ultimate goal of securing Igboland using indigenous security platforms. On his part, Obiozor, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America and former Director- General of the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs (NIIA), told Saturday Telegraph in Enugu at the weekend that Ohanaeze Ndigbo was in full support of the governor’s initiatives. He also said that the suggestion that the outfit was coming late in the day was neither here nor there as it would not negate its expected role to complement other security agencies in tackling insecurity in the region. He said: “As to your idea about Ebubeagu, my brother there is never anytime to fight or work towards your security and your safety (that is late).

“You don’t play to the gallery; you must choose your own weapon and choose carefully. “Igbos say that ‘Okoro etoghi eto waa ogodo, ikuku eburu ya buru ogodo ya’ (when a man is not mature enough to tie heavy loin cloth, the wind will blow him away alongside his loin cloth). I’m completely proud of South-east governors. “The governors are doing the best they can, especially the South-east governors.

I’m and I have always told you people I speak for history and I have no fear or favour about speaking the truth.” “Those who are leading different ends of zonal and social organizations, those in our age group are no longer dancing for anything. “Is it E K Clerk; is it Ayo Adebanjo; is it George Obio-zor or OBJ; those speaking out today, we are speaking for history. “I thank God Ndigbo gave me this opportunity so that I can speak for history; I’m a bridge between all of you and the rest. “My friend, we are completely lucky at this time to look around Igbo land and see that those who are governors are young men; they can fight, they can run.

“They can do other things that are difficult for people like us today but we know when they are doing well and when they are not doing well, we talk to them and we have the capacity to talk to them. “What I’m trying to tell you, according to Ataturk, please don’t denigrate your heroes, if you destroy your lions, the dogs of your enemies will consume you. “Our governors are doing their best under the circumstances they found themselves in. “There is no courage in a vacuum except when you look at Igbo land; we have developed courage in a vacuum in this part of Nigeria. “We have Ebubeagu, and we support it.”

Like this: Like Loading...