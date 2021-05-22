We’ll overcome our challenges, Osinbajo assures Nigerians

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that Nigeria will overcome her challenges assuring that a new nation was in the making. Osinbajo said this at the National Prayer Breakfast at the NAF Conference Center, Abuja yesterday. In a release by his spokes-man, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said the new Nigeria is currently being covered by the clouds and travails which will give way to a bright morning soon. Osinbajo said “the new nation is birthing already. It is covered by a cloud, but the cloud will pass, and God Almighty will take all of the glory for the birthing of a new nation.”

The Vice President how ever emphasized the need for collective prayers, faith, hope and action, adding that the National Prayer Breakfast came at a time of great travail and tribulation for the nation. He said that the country was “in the throes of a pandemic for well over a year, leading to a severe economic downturn, loss of jobs and livelihoods; and as we climbed out of the recession, we have been faced with an unprecedented scale of insecurity, in different zones of the nation. But we know that every time that a nation where the lives of the children of God are challenged, it is God’s call to His people to take action. It is an opportunity for God to demonstrate that He is God over the nations, that He is the creator of the heavens and the earth, that He knows the beginning from the end. But God also wants us to know that He has ordained us to speak to life.” Referencing the Holy Book, Osinbajo recalled the work and prophetic actions of men and women of faith who played vital roles in nation-building during biblical times.

He described the people of God as the salt and light of the world just as he thanked the organisers, as well as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) whom he described as the “father of the Nigerian Prays movement.” At the Prayer meeting with Vice President were Gen. Gowon; CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...