Metro & Crime

We’ll partner Amotekun, others to tackle crime in Southwest – OPC     

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) at the weekend expressed its readiness to partner the Amotekun security network in order to rid the Southwest of criminality. The Vice President of the group, Alhaji Wasiu Afolabi said the OPC would not allow bandits masquerading as Fulani herdsmen terrorise the people of the zone any longer.

Speaking during the inauguration of Mr Olayemi Victor Egbeola as the Ondo State Governor of OPC, Afolabi read the riot act to criminals to vacate the southwest geo-political zone or face death sentence. Afolabi, who noted that the visit was the first since the death of its founder, Pa Fredrick Faseun, called for support for the newly inaugurated state executives of OPC in the state.

Egbeola at the event witnessed by other state chapters of the OPC  in the zone assured the people of his readiness to work and ensure security of lives and properties in the state.

He said the OPC would work with other security agencies including the Amotekun security network to ensure safety of lives and properties.

Egbeola enjoined the people to put their mind to rest as the state arm of OPC has offices across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He said there is an ongoing process to recruit competent people into crime fighting arm of the group.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Niger Delta monarchs pledge support for new Amnesty boss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…urge him to empower, train ex-agitators in the region Traditional rulers in the Niger Delta have declared their total support for the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd). They also agreed to work closely with him to realize his new vision for the PAP and achieve lasting peace […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos task force begins traffic law enforcement today

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offenses Unit yesterday said it would from today begin a clampdown on traffic law violators.   It was learnt that following the attacks on the police in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, operatives of the task force had, like other policemen in the state, withdrawn from […]
Metro & Crime

Obaseki spends N25bn on pension payments

Posted on Author Cajetan  Mmuta, Benin

  *Clears arrears with N4.3bn, commits to gratuity   The Edo State government said on Monday that it has expended over N4.3 billion in clearing the backlog of outstanding pension arrears owed about 3,128 pensioners in the state. It stated that about N25, 047,472,632.77 was spent for monthly pension payment of 13,081 pensioners from November […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica