We’ll partner Amotekun, others to tackle crime in Southwest – OPC     

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) at the weekend expressed its readiness to partner the Amotekun security network in order to rid the Southwest of criminality. The Vice President of the group, Alhaji Wasiu Afolabi said the OPC would not allow bandits masquerading as Fulani herdsmen terrorise the people of the zone any longer.

Speaking during the inauguration of Mr Olayemi Victor Egbeola as the Ondo State Governor of OPC, Afolabi read the riot act to criminals to vacate the southwest geo-political zone or face death sentence. Afolabi, who noted that the visit was the first since the death of its founder, Pa Fredrick Faseun, called for support for the newly inaugurated state executives of OPC in the state.

Egbeola at the event witnessed by other state chapters of the OPC in the zone assured the people of his readiness to work and ensure security of lives and properties in the state.

He said the OPC would work with other security agencies including the Amotekun security network to ensure safety of lives and properties.

Egbeola enjoined the people to put their mind to rest as the state arm of OPC has offices across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He said there is an ongoing process to recruit competent people into crime fighting arm of the group.

