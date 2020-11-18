We’ll pass PIB in six months – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that they are determined to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) within the next six months.

Speaking when he played host to a delegation of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) under the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gbajabiamila said the House would ensure that it passes a PIB that would be satisfactory to all.

“On the PIB, there are two things that the House would want to do.

First, the House is determined to pass the bill within the next six months, or probably less, because the clock has already started running from the time it was presented.

“Two, the House is determined to pass a PIB that is satisfactory to all.

I know it’s difficult to satisfy everybody, but we will try our best to satisfy everybody,” he said.

Gbajabiamila also said that the House would ensure that it carried all stakeholders along in working on the draft legislation until its passage.

The speaker urged members of the OPTS, led by their chairman, Mr. Mike Sangster, to avail themselves the opportunity they have at hand to reach out to the House Adhoc Committee on PIB to make their inputs.

He expressed concern over the submission by Sangster that the PIB in its present form would not make the Nigerian oil and gas industry competitive globally. Earlier, Sangster raised concerns about the present form of the PIB, which, he said, if passed the way it is, it would negatively affect Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global market.

He noted that in the past years, the African continent attracted about $70 billion of investment in the oil and gas industry but that only about $3 billion came to Nigeria despite being a major player continentally.

When the speaker sought to know from Sangster if the PIB had any positives, the OPTS chairman responded in the affirmative, noting that the PIB represented the much-needed reforms in the sector.

He noted, however, that in its present form, the Bill “doesn’t provide the environment for future investments.”

He raised other issues to include the preservation of the oil and gas business in the country, royalties, tax, how to handle NNPC’s outstanding liabilities, segregation of the upstream and downstream, complexities in the implementation of the bill, among others.

Noting that the petroleum industry had the capacity to create thousands of jobs in the next 10 years, Sangster said: “We would encourage the House to reach out to other sources to have a better analysis of the PIB.”

Like this: Like Loading...