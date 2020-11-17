News

We’ll pass PIB in six months – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that they are determined to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) within the next six months.
Speaking when he played host to a delegation of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) under the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gbajabiamila said the House would ensure that it passes a PIB that would be satisfactory to all.
“On the PIB, there are two things that the House would want to do. First, the House is determined to pass the bill within the next six months, or probably less, because the clock has already started running from the time it was presented.
“Two, the House is determined to pass a PIB that is satisfactory to all. I know it’s difficult to satisfy everybody, but we will try our best to satisfy everybody,” he said.
Gbajabiamila also said that the House would ensure that it carried all stakeholders along in working on the draft legislation until its passage.
The speaker urged members of the OPTS led by their Chairman, Mr Mike Sangster, to avail themselves the opportunity they have at hand to reach out to the House Adhoc Committee on PIB to make their inputs.
He expressed concern over the submission by Sangster that the PIB in its present form, would not make the Nigerian oil and gas industry competitive globally.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS protest is about injustice, political imbalance –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Igbo socio-cultural and political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said the nationwide youth protest against police brutality as mirrored by Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) is about injustice and political imbalance in the country. President General of the organisation, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, in a statement, noted that the fact that the protest continued after the […]
News Top Stories

Danbatta: 70% broadband penetration a top priority

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has listed the attainment of 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025 as one of his top priorities.   Danbatta, who was recently reappointed for a second term of five years, disclosed this while unveiling his agenda at […]
News

NAF: We’ve deployed special forces to Southern Kaduna

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the deployment of its special forces to Southern Kaduna, to contain the spate of criminality in the area. Specifically, the NAF said the August 16 deployment, was “part of efforts to support ongoing operations in the North Western Zone of the country”. According to a statement by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: