We’ll prevent planned terrorist attack on FCT – DHQ

…says preventive, pre-emptive intels ongoing

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed to frustrate reported plans by suspected terrorist elements to attack targeted locations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some adjoining states. It assured that both “preventive and pre-emptive intelligence are ongoing” to ensure safety of lives and property in the concerned areas, and the country in general.

According to the military, the assurance became necessary following what it said was a “purported” alert by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) warning its personnel to be security conscious, in the face of the possible attacks.

Reports had quoted the NCS as warning of possible attacks by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) who, it claimed, had already established their presence in some forests within the general areas. In a notice with reference NCS/ENF/ABJ/180/S.I/ VOL.II, said to have been issued by the Comptroller, Enforcement Headquarters, H.A. Sabo, and entitled “Intelligence on National Security,” the NCS was quoted to have said, among others, that: “Information reaching the Comptroller-General of Customs revealed the existence of Boko Haram terrorist camps in and around the Federal Capital Territory.

“Consequently, you are to be at alert and security conscious of your environment at all times. Ensure wide circulation please.” The memo identified the following locations as targets for the attacks: Kunyam Bush along airport road off DIA Staff Quarters, Abuja; Robochi/Gwagwalada Forest; Kwaku forest, Kuje, Abuja; Unaisha forest in Toto Local Government of Nasarawa State, and Gegu forest, close to Idu town in Kogi State.

But, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has said that there was no cause for alarm, as it was working in concert with security, intelligence and response agencies, to sustain the inviolability of the country. In a statement by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, the military enjoined the public to remain vigilant, while efforts were ongoing to guarantee public safety and security.

Enenche said: “The Defence Headquarters wish to reassure residents of FCT and other adjoining states that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have been on red alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance of the Federal Capital Territory and other states of the country.

“This is imperative sequel to a purported memorandum from the Nigeria Customs Service warning its staff on a possible attack on the FCT. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria, working together with other security and response agencies particularly the core intelligence agencies, hereby assure the general public that preventive and pre-emptive intelligence are ongoing. “The general public is thus advised to go about their lawful businesses undeterred.

“Furthermore, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies wish to assure the general public that the offensives against the common enemies of this nation will not cease until normalcy is restored in all parts of the country.

“Hence, the general public is equally enjoined to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity accordingly.” New Telegraph recalls that sometime last month, the United States had warned of possible infiltration of the North-West, by suspected Islamic State and al-Qaeda terrorists.

Like this: Like Loading...