We'll prioritise security, infrastructural devt, says VC

The authorities of Caleb University, Imota in Ikorodu axis of Lagos, has stated that security remains a key priority in the institution, as the management is doing everything that is required to ensure the safety of students and staff on campus.

 

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, disclosed this during the 14th matriculation of the university.

 

At least a total of 1,900 students, comprising 1,353 undergraduates, 216 students admitted into the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB), 48 students into the Caleb Business School, and 283 at the College of Postgraduate Studies admitted into the university for the 2021/2022 academic session undertook the matriculation oath of the institution at the ceremony.

 

Owens-Ibie, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adedeji Daramola, described the number of intakes as encouraging, given the below 1,000 admitted last year, saying the university will continue to soar to higher heights. Towards this end, he noted that all critical stakeholders in the university project were united in the task of positioning the university as the market leader.

 

The Vice-Chancellor, who is observing the mandatory selfisolation due to COVID-19 regulations due to his recent visit and return from the United Kingdom, recalled that the institution has embarked on massive infrastructural development so as to create a conducive learning environment for both students and staff members.

 

He listed one of such projects to include the recently inaugurated state-of-the-art Medical Centre and an ambulance built and donated by the Parents’ Forum, which according to him, further demonstrated the priority the university placed on quality health care delivery system.

 

“There is no one who visits the model medical facility that will not be enamoured by its architecture and standard of equipment, as well as a well-stocked pharmacy to provide the staff and students the best healthcare possible,”

 

Owens- Ibie added, saying the university’s ultra-modern cafeteria is nearing completion, while the banking services have been designed to offer unique experiences and ensure customer satisfaction.”

