We'll prioritize railway infrastructure dev't, Buhari pledges

Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his government would prioritize railway development, describing rail transportation as a potent economic driver.

Buhari gave this assurance Thursday at the ground breaking ceremony of the Kaduna-Kano segment of the Lagos–Kano railway modernization project.

He said the take-off of construction activities on this segment of the Lagos-Kano line vividly represented the commitment of the Federal Government in the revival of the country’s railway system.

”The ground breaking ceremony for the Kano-Kaduna segment of the Lagos-Kano railway modernisation project signifies an important milestone of the construction of the third segment, having completed and commenced commercial operation on the first segment Abuja–Kaduna and recently the second segment Lagos-Ibadan.

”This project is crucial to the establishment of a supply chain in railway transport within its corridor, Kano-Kaduna-Abuja, as it links the major commercial cities of Kano and Kaduna to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

”Upon completion, Kaduna-Kano railway project is to link the Lagos–Ibadan Railway project via Abuja, Minna, Ilorin, Oshogbo, Ibadan to Lagos on one end, and Maradi, Niger Republic on the other end.

”This railway connection when completed will establish the ports in Lagos, as the choice for import and export business of the people of landlocked Niger Republic.

”This would positively drive our economies through employment from new business opportunities and wealth creation,” he said.

On financing for the project, the President expressed confidence that the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Ministry of Finance were working to engage co-financiers to conclude financial agreements for the development of the Ibadan–Kano line and to further increase the bankability of the project.

Explaining that the railway line would be linked to the second Port in Lagos, the Tin Can Island Port, the President added that it was expected that the Inland Dry Port on the routes would be activated with the ports receiving imports directly from the international market as ports of destination such as the Ibadan, Kaduna and Kano Inland Dry Ports.

The President commended the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the ministry and other project implementation partners that are contributing to this national effort of railway infrastructure development.

Commenting, Amaechi assured the President that the Transport ministry would remain committed to his vision for a strong and sustainable railway transportation backbone to engender and facilitate a new path to positive economic transformation of the country.

While in Kano, the President also commissioned the Dangi Underpass built by the Kano State government.

