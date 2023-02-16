News

We’ll prosecute business owners rejecting old naira notes –Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has threatened to prosecute business owners rejecting the old naira notes. In a statement yesterday, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced that the state government had joined the suit filed by Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi at the Supreme Court seeking to stop the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from implementing the naira redesign policy reducing daily cash withdrawal limits by bank customers. The plaintiffs also asked the court to order the defendants to reverse the policy to withdraw N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes from circulation, following its negative effects on the economy. Omotoso said: “The state government has joined the dispute at the Supreme Court, which today (Wednesday) adjourned the hearing of the matter till February 22.

When the matter first came up on February 8, the apex court said the old notes remained legal tender. “That position has not changed. The state government hereby warns those rejecting the old notes to desist from doing so or face prosecution. It is against the law to reject the old notes as doing so is contrary to the position of the Supreme Court.”

 

