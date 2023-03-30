Sports

We’ll raise team that will do Nigeria proud – Ugbade

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Head Coach Nduka Ugbade says the Nigeria U17 technical team of which he is the head is working quietly but diligently and assiduous- ly to raise a squad capable of doing Nigeria proud at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Algeria.

Ugbade, who has assisted a couple of coaches to win the FIFA U17 World Cup for Nige- ria, is in charge this time and has shepherded his wards to the African finals after wining the WAFU B Champion- ship in Ghana last summer.

The Africa U17 Cup of Nations will take place 29th April May 19 in Algeria, with five- time world champions Nigeria drawn alongside Morocco, South Africa and Zambia in a potentially-explosive Group B, with venue in Constantine. “We know that some work still has to be done within the next few weeks to put the team in great form.

I am happy with the level of work we have done and the kind of playing person- nel at our disposal.

“I believe everything will come together beautifully and we will have a team that will do the country proud at the tournament,” said Ugbade, who captained

Nigeria’s U16 squad to win the inaugural FIFA tourney in China 38 years ago. A fortnight ago, the Golden Eaglets returned to camp in Abuja for the final phase of their preparations for the U17 AFCON, and three days ago, beat Mahanaim FC 4-2 in a friendly match at the NFF/ FIFA Goal Project within the Moshood Abiola National Stadium complex.

Martins Adegboyega

