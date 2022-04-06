News

We’ll rebuild, unite Nigeria — Tambuwal vows

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on We’ll rebuild, unite Nigeria — Tambuwal vows

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, front line Presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa on Thursday said the PDP will rebuild and unite Nigeria if the party returns to the power in 2023.

Governor Tambuwal who is the chairman of PDP Governor’s forum stated this while commissioning the New Yenagoa city link Road and bridge in Onopa, Bayelsa state. 

Speaking at the commissioning, Governor Tambuwal said; “We can together rebuild this country, let’s commit ourselves to working as one. The story coming out of Bayelsa has been very commendable and it’s only God that has made it possible. I admonish you to continue to serve the people the way you started.”

He further added “We have no business promoting hatred, and hostility when we have service to render to the people. Let’s continue with the good work. Bayelsa is working because you have good leadership, and Nigeria can work if we have good leadership.
 
“It’s all about building national consensus, bringing out our strength to work toward the unity. We can replicate the success recorded here at the national level. “

The former Speaker equally urged the Bayelsa state chairman of the PDP to mobilise all Bayelsans to ensure the party continues to win elections in the state and as well as return to Aso Villa by winning the Presidential election.

He commended Gov Diri for completing the project which was kick-started by Governor Diri’s predecessor, Seriake Dickson.

The former Speaker who was in the state at the invitation of his Bayelsa State counterpart, Governor Douye Diri described the bridge and road as an essential component of infrastructure development of the New Yenagoa, which signifies continuity in governance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP won’t yield to intimidation by ruling party in Ebonyi – Chieftain

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the member representing Ezza South State Constituency in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Chris Usolor, yesterday said that the party would never succumb to intimidation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The PDP disclosed this in a statement issued by […]
News

My people are behind you, Ujiogba monarch tells Obaseki

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Onojie of Ujiogba, His Royal Highness (HRH), Solomon Izuware, on Friday, assured the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, that his subjects are strongly in support of the governor and would work for his re-election. Izuware gave the assurance in his palace in Ujiogba, Esan West […]
News

Panic in Lagos communities over pipeline vandalism

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

There was panic yesterday in some parts of Lagos metropolis following petroleum oil spillage at Igando road axis as a result of the activities of suspected vandals. Saturday Telegraph gathered that for almost an hour a very large volume of petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit, was seen gushing out of the NNPC pipeline […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica