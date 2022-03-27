News Top Stories

We‘ll receive sacked lawmakers back but… –C’River PDP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

It was the same stance adopted by the Cross River State Chapter, which said that they would be “accorded all rights and privileges of members.”

 

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Mike Ojisi, told our correspondent in Calabar during the week that all the lawmakers would be pardoned “if they return to the party as party members and not as Honourable members.”

 

According to him, the party was already compiling names of those, who would replace the sacked lawmakers, as the party has “capable members to replace the sacked lawmakers.”

 

He said:”Yes, we will welcome all the sacked lawmakers back into the party but they will only be welcomed back as (any) members, in which case they will be accorded all the rights and privileges, but they cannot return as honourable members.”

 

The situation is not different in Ebonyi State, where the party said that it would not readmit the 15 lawmakers, whose seats were declared vacant by the High Court for following Umahi to the APC.

 

The party, through its Publicity Secretary, Chila Nwoba,  said it will only welcome the former PDP lawmakers as ordinary members of the party. He noted that the party’s doors were wide open to receive the 15 sacked Lawmakers but that they will only re-register into the party as ordinary members. He said: “Our door is permanently open but not coming as members of the House of Assembly. The Court has removed them.

 

So, if they have to rejoin PDP, they will rejoin PDP and we will welcome them because we don’t even have the powers to reject anybody so long that person doesn’t fall short of the constitutional requirement as regards belonging to the political party of his or her choice.

 

“So, what we will do is that when the former Lawmakers come, they will be ordinary members of the party; they will join as ordinary members as new entrants into the party. It is incumbent upon the state working committee to consider whatever aspiration they are coming into the party with.

 

But for now, let them join the party first. They remain APC members until they come and register with the PDP in Ebonyi.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

U.S. Consulate, IACP train 100 police, civil defence officers

Posted on Author Temitayo Durowoju

The United States Consulate General yesterday concluded a threeday capacity building programme for 100 police officers and civil defence personnel as part of efforts to counter genderbased violence in Nigeria. Supported by the U.S. Consulate General, the workshop was organised in partnership with the U.S.-based International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Women […]
News

VP Harris heading to California to boost gov ahead of recall vote

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice President Kamala Harris will hit the campaign trail next week alongside embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom — only days before the Sept. 14 deadline of the all-mail recall election that could boot the Democrat from power in Sacramento. The veep’s visit to the San Francisco Bay area, confirmed Saturday by Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders, is a do-over […]
News

Your time has come –Minister rallies youth to dialogue

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Recently unveiled ‘BaseCoat’ nail studio is rated among the most high class nails and manicure salons on Victoria Island, Lagos. Not just because it is established with the most sophisticated beauty equipment and classy décor, but because it is run and owned by a glamorous enterprising woman, Neya Kalu.   Unknown to many, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica