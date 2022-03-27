We‘ll receive sacked lawmakers back but… –C’River PDP

It was the same stance adopted by the Cross River State Chapter, which said that they would be “accorded all rights and privileges of members.”

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Mike Ojisi, told our correspondent in Calabar during the week that all the lawmakers would be pardoned “if they return to the party as party members and not as Honourable members.”

According to him, the party was already compiling names of those, who would replace the sacked lawmakers, as the party has “capable members to replace the sacked lawmakers.”

He said:”Yes, we will welcome all the sacked lawmakers back into the party but they will only be welcomed back as (any) members, in which case they will be accorded all the rights and privileges, but they cannot return as honourable members.”

The situation is not different in Ebonyi State, where the party said that it would not readmit the 15 lawmakers, whose seats were declared vacant by the High Court for following Umahi to the APC.

The party, through its Publicity Secretary, Chila Nwoba, said it will only welcome the former PDP lawmakers as ordinary members of the party. He noted that the party’s doors were wide open to receive the 15 sacked Lawmakers but that they will only re-register into the party as ordinary members. He said: “Our door is permanently open but not coming as members of the House of Assembly. The Court has removed them.

So, if they have to rejoin PDP, they will rejoin PDP and we will welcome them because we don’t even have the powers to reject anybody so long that person doesn’t fall short of the constitutional requirement as regards belonging to the political party of his or her choice.

“So, what we will do is that when the former Lawmakers come, they will be ordinary members of the party; they will join as ordinary members as new entrants into the party. It is incumbent upon the state working committee to consider whatever aspiration they are coming into the party with.

But for now, let them join the party first. They remain APC members until they come and register with the PDP in Ebonyi.

